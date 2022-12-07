Sõnajalgs hoping to bring two Aidu wind turbines online soon

News
Wind turbine at Aidu Wind Farm in Ida-Viru County.
Wind turbine at Aidu Wind Farm in Ida-Viru County. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Two wind turbines located at Aidu Wind Farm in Ida-Viru County, the subject of a years-long dispute between the Ministry of Defense, the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) and Andres and Oleg Sõnajalg's Eleon AS, should start operating soon, Andres Sõnajalg said.

In 2012, Aidu Wind Farm received authorization from the Ministry of Defense for the construction of 33 wind turbines. Two turbines built by Eleon exceeded the original planned height, however, and the ministry found that the turbines interfered with their air surveillance radars and signals intelligence.

The dispute with the Defense Ministry continued for years, and the TTJA ordered the turbines in question be dismantled. This January, however, the ministry announced that its first new air surveillance radar would be completed by 2024, and that height restrictions on some Northeastern Estonian wind turbines, including those at Aidu Wind Farm, would be lifted.

Andres Sõnajalg told ERR that the two already built turbines won't be standing idle until then, adding that analyses for starting operations are already in the process of being drawn up.

"We've been hoping over the past half a year to get the analysis done, but unfortunately everything has dragged," he said, adding that the delays have not been their fault. "Now it should be just around the corner."

The company expects the analysis to be finished within the next few days.

According to Sõnajalg, it's a matter of the parameters of the wind turbines, and once the analyses are complete, it will be possible to launch the certification process.

Priit Pallu, head of the Construction and Railway Department at the TTJA, confirmed that if the analysis indicates that the extent of the wind farm's impact on air surveillance radar is deemed acceptable by the Ministry of Defense, it will be possible to get a head start on the certification process for the two wind turbines in question.

"No construction will take place there prior to July 1, 2024," he added.

Operation could have prevented €4,000 price peak

According to Sõnajalg, instead of standing idle all this time, the two contentious wind turbines could have instead been producing energy for the past two years.

"When the price of electricity reached €4,000 [per megawatt-hour] this summer, they would have sufficed to prevent such a price from occurring throughout the Baltics," he claimed, referring to the fact that the two turbines have a combined production capacity of 6.8 megawatts, while the €4,000 peak hourly price triggered one day in August was the result of a production deficit of just a couple of megawatt-hours of energy.

The Eleon co-founder said that the process of bringing the turbines into service will be rather complicated, as they have stood idle for so long, which isn't good for electronics. They have striven to keep the turbines in working order, but the moment of truth will be when they are started up.

Aidu Wind Farm is counting on being able to apply for support via an existing measure. According to Sõnajalg, they haven't yet calculated how much support they might be able to expect, as the total figure will depend on several parameters.

"The support measure exists at all to provide an incentive effect for bringing new technologies to the market," he said. "Eleon is currently the only new wind technology in Europe, nevermind Estonia, right now. Such support is meant precisely for bringing such things to the market, not earning a profit. Bringing robotic technology of this magnitude to the market would be difficult otherwise."

Starting in 2024, the company will be able to continue moving forward with construction of the remainder of the wind farm without height restrictions, Sõnajalg added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:30

Riigikogu approves 2023 state budget

19:26

Estonian tabloid press celebrates 100th anniversary

19:04

EPL: Expat owner of property near Nursipalu zone lambasts extension plans

18:01

Riga Old Town becoming like a ghost town

17:39

Cost of Estonia's free public bus transport continuing to rise

17:31

TalTech launches Circular Economy Core Lab virtual collaboration platform

17:15

Raidma: NATO's eastern and northern flanks must not be separated

16:59

Ott Tänak rejoins M-Sport Ford for 2023 season Updated

16:43

RKAS not actively seeking sale of former Tallinn Prison plot

16:19

Bank of Estonia: Inflation slowing, but consumer confidence has suffered

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

06.12

Authorities caution against driving Wednesday morning as snowfall continues

06.12

Expert compares attacks on Russian military airfields to sinking of cruiser

06.12

Russian independent TV Rain (Dozhd) loses license in Latvia Updated

08:18

Kaja Kallas fifth in POLITICO 'Class of 2023' influential Europeans list

06.12

Sebe, Lux Express seek €2 million state compensation over free transport

14:57

Estonia revokes 'Kremlin activist' Aleksandr Kornilov's residence permit

06.12

Authority: Poor conditions not found prior to Jarva County fatal accident

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: