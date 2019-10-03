ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian court: Prohibition on stay on Aidu wind farm is valid ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
News

The first-tier Tartu Administrative Court decided with a ruling on Thursday that it will not review the application by the developers of the Aidu wind farm for preliminary legal protection, thus the prohibition on staying in the wind farm's territory is still valid, Baltic News Service reports.

The court ruling has not entered into force and can be contested within 15 days, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

The Tartu Administrative Court with a ruling on July 23 decided to accept a complaint by Eleon Green OÜ, developer of a wind farm in the village of Aidu in northeastern Estonia, over a prohibition on stay in the wind farm's territory imposed by the Police and Border Guard Board and has suspended the order of the PPA for 30 days, that is until August 22.

The PPA imposed a temporary prohibition on stay in the territory of the construction site of the Aidu farm at the request of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) on April 19, which was followed by the issuance of an indefinite prohibition on stay on April 26. 

The TTJA issued an order to Eleon Green on April 12 to discontinue construction activity at Aidu. Spokespeople for the TTJA said shortly afterwards that construction work at Aidu had continued despite the order issued to the developer and the warning to impose a penalty payment, and that continuation of the construction activity would entail "irreversible damage."

According to brothers Andres and Oleg Sõnajalg, owners of Eleon Green, their company pointed out in the complaint lodged with  the court that in its order, the PPA did not present a single justification for the imposition of the prohibition on stay and was only referring to the requests of the TTJA and the Ministry of Defence for the prohibition to be imposed. 

"All relevant so-called factual circumstances have been contested by the plaintiff, and the respondent had no legitimate grounds to be guided solely by what was presented in the request for a prohibition on stay as uncontested and truthful factual circumstances," stated the complaint.

Sõnajalg brothers' company is planning to set up 30 units of three-megawatt wind turbines in the territory of a disused open-pit oil shale mine at Aidu in northeastern Estonia. According to the Ministry of Defence, the turbines being built would exceed the allowed height limit. As a result of this, a so-called shadow area may develop behind the wind farm and the wind farm may cause disturbances in the work of radars by generating false targets. 

The multi-faceted clash began when in 2017 the governor of Ida-Viru County asked the rural municipality where the Aidu wind farm is located, Lüganuse, to declare the Sõnajalg's building permits, dating from the previous year, invalid. The brothers planned to construct 30 3-MW wind turbines at the site. When the municipality refused to annul the permits, the governor took the matter to Tartu administrative court, which suspended the permit in May 2017.

Three ministries got involved, the justice ministry which pursued the matter on behalf of the Ida-Viru County governor, the defense ministry, which said Aidu's turbines exceeded the required height and interfered with its radar, and the environment ministry.

In July, the second-tier Tartu Circuit Court upheld the earlier 2017 decision that the permits were invalid. However, last month, the Supreme Court ruled that they were in fact valid, overruling the earlier decisions.

--

 Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

aidu wind farm


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

State budget 2020
MORE NEWS
11:16

President Kersti Kaljulaid on Ida-Viru County visit

10:26

Kadri Simson addresses European Parliament as incoming commissioner

09:58

Poll: Over half of citizens oppose easing language laws for service staff

09:14

Paper: More military equipment to be bought from South Korea

08:24

Sixty-one people staying at Estonia's two asylum seekers centers

what the papers say
Business
30.09

Public vote to make Tartu a better place starts on Thursday

30.09

Statistics: Retail trade increased by 4 percent in August

29.09

Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

27.09

Study: Climate change may affect Rail Baltica construction, operation

27.09

Food authority to inspect other fish factories following listeria deaths

Estonia 100
FEATURES
Culture
Opinion
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
20:44

Estonian court: Prohibition on stay on Aidu wind farm is valid

19:30

Bridge between Saaremaa and mainland to take at least 15 years

18:51

Ireland joins Tallinn's NATO Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence

18:28

European Parliament green lights Simson as energy commissioner

18:00

Tartu City Government wants bars' reusable cup scheme to end Updated

17:00

Census could be Estonia's next big success story

16:15

Cabinet to discuss plans to turn Linnahall into an opera theater

15:42

Kadri Simson faces tough climate questions at commission hearing

14:54

Municipalities launch €800,000 project to tackle empty apartment buildings

14:25

High-Level U.S. Congressional delegation in security and defense visit

13:42

Government endorses 2050 as target year for climate neutrality

12:51

Bank of Estonia: Wage and price increases to slow next year

12:33

Cyclists not allowed to ride in bus lanes

11:58

Municipalities should contribute to teachers' pay rises

11:16

President Kersti Kaljulaid on Ida-Viru County visit

10:26

Kadri Simson addresses European Parliament as incoming commissioner

09:58

Poll: Over half of citizens oppose easing language laws for service staff

09:14

Paper: More military equipment to be bought from South Korea

08:24

Sixty-one people staying at Estonia's two asylum seekers centers

02.10

Man deported after sending messages threatening to kill police officers

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: