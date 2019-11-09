ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

New military radar may pave way for eastern Estonia wind farms ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Work at Aidu Wnd Park in Ida-Viru County, here photographed by Ministry of Defence drones, has been held up, partly due to concerns its turbines would interfere with existing military radar.
Work at Aidu Wnd Park in Ida-Viru County, here photographed by Ministry of Defence drones, has been held up, partly due to concerns its turbines would interfere with existing military radar. Source: Ministry of Defence
News

New military radar systems will reduce restrictions on wind farm construction in Estonia's eastern-most county.

The coalition government decided to update Estonia's airspace radar systems on Thursday, BNS reports, with the new radar in Ida-Viru County likely up and running by 2024.

"This will solve the problem [of wind turbines interfering with military radar signals], to some degree … Restrictions will remain in force to the east of the Jõhvi-Lisaku line, due to signals intelligence requirements. There will be more space than at present for wind farm development west of that, to some extent," said Meelis Oidsalu, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Defence, according to BNS.

Each radar, used for airspace surveillance, comes with a pricetag of €37 million, a figure expected to be earned from the sale of carbon credits.

"Income from emission quota sales can be used according to the principle that one-half would be used for climate measures, and the other half for something else. We reckon that the cost of the radar would come from the proportion earmarked for climate measures," Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) said.

"Should it become clear that the radar cannot be purchased via these climate measures [alone], the other half of the quota income will be made available," Aas continued.

Operating costs of the new radar are estimated at around €22 million, over a 25-year period, which Aas said would be covered by the defense ministry.

While two such radars were touted to cover the eastern and western halves of the country, only the radar covering the eastern sector is to be purchased initially, meaning the current restrictions will remain in place in the west of the country.

"There are no radar 'shops', with ten units on the shelf letting you walk in and buy two. Due to the manufacturing process you cannot have everything immediately," Oidsalu explained.

Claims that wind turbines at a development in Aidu interfered with military radar was one of the obstacles in a long-running controversy over the construction of the wind park, the brainchild of businessmen brothers Oleg and Andres Sõnajalg.

However, Taavi Aas also said that postponement of buying radar covering the western half of the country had no bearing on any future construction of wind farms; the government also discussed looking at wind farms coexisting with nature reserves going forward.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ida-viru countytaavi aasministry of economic affairs and communicationsministry of defencemilitary radaraidu wind parkwind power in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:00

LIVE: Former Estonian president in discussion marking fall of Berlin Wall Updated

15:31

Rural affairs minister: I was unaware of advisor's conflict of interest

14:05

New military radar may pave way for eastern Estonia wind farms

11:11

Taltech clears itself of EU funds misuse

09:38

Foreign minister attends Berlin Wall anniversary ceremony

08.11

New IT minister: No reason found yet to stop holding e-elections

08.11

What the papers say: Järvik should have retired, Pärnu's actual population

08.11

Tallinn Zoo and Tallinn Botanical Gardens getting major redevelopments

08.11

Centre Party Tartu deputy mayor to leave at year end

08.11

Mart and Matin Helme: Rural affairs minister subject of coordinated attack

08.11

Operail nine-month net profit totals €7.5 million, turnover €55 million

08.11

Jüri Ratas to meet with rural affairs minister Monday

08.11

Rural affairs minister's adviser steps down

08.11

Postimees to pay former journalists' court-ordered libel damages

08.11

Defense minister rejects French President Macron's NATO 'brain dead' claims

08.11

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 8-14

08.11

Haapsalu cancels fireworks display after dog-owner fears

08.11

Interior minister wants to hike third country labor minimum wage

08.11

Opinion: It all began in Gdansk

08.11

Coop Pank submits application to list on Tallinn Stock Exchange

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: