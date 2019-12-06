ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Wind farm developers holding joint press conference ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Aidu Wind Park, site of much of the controversy surrounding wind farms in Estonia.
Aidu Wind Park, site of much of the controversy surrounding wind farms in Estonia. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Estonian private sector wind-farm developers, including those behind the Aidu wind park, are holding a joint press conference at 12.30 p.m. on Friday.

Representatives of the Neugrund (off the north-west Estonian coast), Aidu , Päite-Vaivina, Varja and Vaivara wind farms (all in Ida-Viru County) are to speak; the developers say that if all their plans were realized, the output of Estonian wind farms per year would increase tenfold.

The backdrop of the conference is an ongoing battle between the owners of the Aidu wind farm, Oleg and Andres Sõnajalg, and various authorities, in particular the Consumer Protection and Technical Surveillance Authority (TTJA) which wants to reduce the dimensions of wind turbines the Sõnajalgs have already erected at the site in Ida-Vriu County, on the grounds they interfere with defense ministry radar.

The Sõnajalgs have enlisted the help of finance minster Martin Helme (EKRE) in their struggle with the TTJA and others; a recent Supreme Court ruling said that construction permits the Sõnajalgs held were valid – the subject of a long running battle stretching back to at least 2016 – and the pair are also seeking damages of €123.7 million for the two-and-a-half years the wind farm was inactive as a result of various conflicts with local authorities and the ministry of defence.

Wind farm developers on the island of Hiiumaa have also faced opposition.

State-owned electricity generator Eesti Energia, via its renewable subsidiary Enefit Green, operates a total of 20 wind farms, with altogether 165 turbines.

Viewers with Estonian can watch the press conference starting at 12.30 p.m. here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

aidu wind farmsõnajalg brotherswind farms in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:15

Security adviser to PM: We have never considered a plan B

15:07

Major European money laundering swoop uncovers dozens of suspects

14:32

Foundation launched to support Tartu's capital of culture 2024 planning

14:10

Consumer price index increased by 1.8 percent in November

13:33

No further Listeria bacteria found at meat-packers Oskari Lihatööstus

12:36

Former prime minister: Politicians do not have a clear goal

12:01

Wind farm developers holding joint press conference

11:34

Saaremaa to contribute €150,000 to Kuressaare-Stockholm summer flight plan

10:59

Wolves kill close to 20 dogs in recent months

10:28

Twenty people infected with Listeria bacteria in 2019, says health board

10:05

Statistics: Almost 12,000 job vacancies in third quarter

09:40

Defense forces to carry out exercise at Toompea on Friday evening

09:11

Gallery: Library opened in Viimsi shopping center

08:46

Foreign minister: Occupation and human rights violations must end

08:22

Gallery: Mythical creatures on display at Gingerbread Mania 2019

05.12

Foreign minister: early release of traitor incomprehensible

05.12

Government marks University of Tartu centennial with special session

05.12

Rural affairs ministry: no bugging device found in former minister's office

05.12

Agu Leinfeld: Let us have an internet-free day in Estonia

05.12

Mart Järvik's letter to Helme about alleged eavesdropping

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: