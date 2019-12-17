ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Martin Helme skips corruption committee meeting discussing Aidu Wind Farm ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE)
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) did not attend a session of the Riigikogu's Special Committee Against Corruption, where he planned to talk about his involvement in the Aidu wind farm dispute.

Chairman of the committee Katri Raik (SDE) told ERR Helme's advisor announced two and a half hours before the start of the hearing that he would not be present. No explanation was given.

Raik said this is not the first time Helme has failed to attend the meeting and that the commission will call on him again in January. If he does not attend again, Raik would like to call Helme on the order of the Riigikogu.

"According to the Riigikogu's Home and Rules of Procedure Act, the minister must appear before the commission. And there are many issues that concern the Aidu wind farm," said Raik.

Raik said she wants to ask if Helme has been pleased with the decisions made at the Aidu wind farm.

Earlier this month, it was revealed by newspaper Postimees that the owners of Aidu wind farm had been looking to solve an ongoing long-running legal dispute about the construction through Martin Helme, despite this not being a matter the Minister of Finance should have any say in, and circumventing other ministries.

A request for information submitted by daily Postimees revealed that since late April, when the government entered office, Oleg and Andres Sõnajalg have met with either Helme or his advisers Kristel Menning and Kersti Kracht on at least ten occasions.

What is most noteworthy is that Helme as minister of finance had any say in the matter whatsoever, since the field is part of the area of governance of the minister of economic affairs, Taavi Aas (Centre).

Director general at one of the authorities, the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), Kaur Kajak, said he was summoned before EKRE ministers this fall, and was advised to treat the Sõnajalgs in a more favorable way.

Kajak was asked to attend the meeting on September 17 by then-IT and foreign trade minister Kert Kingo (EKRE), even though the TTJA falls under the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure's aegis.

The meeting was also attended by Martin Helme, and his adviser Kristel Menning, and followed the decision by the Supreme Court a week earlier that the wind farm construction permits were valid only certain conditions, including the height of the turbines not exceeding 185 meters. The first two turbines erected by the Sõnajalg brothers at this point had already reach 220 meters in height, which disrupts radar military radar in the area, it is claimed.

According to sources, Kingo said at the meeting that as the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of the Sõnajalg brothers, the supervision proceedings regarding the Aidu wind farm should be terminated, and asked Kajak if he would be the one to compensate the developers for damages in the long-running case.

Kajak added that since he had not been explicitly ordered to terminate the proceedings, he did not feel any pressure to do so. But he deemed it necessary to inform both the minister of economic affairs, Taavi Aas (Centre), and the secretary general of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Ando Leppiman, of the meeting.

State officials regard the matter of concern for two reasons. First, the minister of finance is effectively conducting parallel proceedings into the Aidu wind farm, which is anomalous and entails corruption risks. Second, political pressure may render officials cautious.

"The Sõnajalg brothers frequently met with ministers this summer, and at some point, the ministers' position changed. The Sõnajalgs then went on to say that the issue had been decided," a source from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications told Postimees.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
16:03

Mölder on Medicines Act rejection: Not a wise decision by MPs

15:56

Belittling cashier also hits EKRE voters

15:35

Teachers at Kiviõli High School hold warning strike

15:12

Bank of Estonia sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.4 percent

14:58

'Truth and Justice' shortlisted for best international feature Oscar

14:37

Government pharmacy reform bill defeated at Riigikogu Updated

14:31

Storm warning issued for Wednesday

14:09

Pharmacists say 200-250 drugstores optimal number for Estonia

13:47

Analyst: New mode in Estonian politics

13:32

Reinsalu: Isamaa abstentions expressed dissatisfaction with Helme's words

13:10

Interior minister: Media created controversy that led to no-confidence vote

12:43

Pharmacy chains: Can't have fewer pharmacies, don't need more

12:35

Law change curtailing reporting of ongoing court cases sees widespread use

12:16

US defense budget to allocate $50 million to Baltic air defense

11:57

Hunt's Colts lose to Saints, putting playoffs out of reach

11:34

Reform's no-confidence vote against Mart Helme fails

11:06

Cat abandoned at Tallinn Bus Station finds new home

10:29

Reform submits 739 amendment proposals to pension reform bill

10:00

State keeps age restriction for Tallinn-Kuressaare air tender

09:47

Martin Helme skips corruption committee meeting discussing Aidu Wind Farm

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: