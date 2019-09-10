ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Aidu wind farm court reaction: Owners triumphant, authorities unimpressed ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, BNS
Aidu Wind Farm.
Aidu Wind Farm. Source: Kristjan Kundla
News

As reported on ERR News the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that construction permits for the proposed Aidu wind farm in Lüganuse are valid, ruling against the justice ministry. While Oleg and Andres Sõnajalg, the two brothers behind the project, have claimed a victory, noting that now all that needs to be done is count the cost of a legal battle and delays in construction going back to 2017, the Ministry of Defense says the Supreme Court's decision is not substantive.

Additionally, the main consumer watchdog body in Estonia, who the Sõnajalgs were also in a legal battle with, have said existing turbines that have not constructed in line with regulations are still subject to the construction ban which was overturned.

The proposed wind farm, at Aidu, in Lüganase municipality in Ida-Viru County, has seen a long-running saga of opposition to it and its developers, with the justice ministry weighing in on behalf of the Ida-Viru County governor, whose original protest against the issuing of construction permits was overruled by both Tartu administrative and Tartu circuit courts (it is the original decision which was upheld by today's Supreme Court decision).

Work started on the project in 2013 but progress has been persistently held up on the issue of permissions and related concerns. The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Defence have all opposed the project at some stage, with the latter claiming the turbines at the proposed farm were at a height which would interfere with ministry radar.

The Sõnajalgs were also in a separate battle with the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), which said the turbines design was not in accordance with the original thematic plan.

"We have now confirmation by the highest court that the existing construction works at Aidu wind farm have been carried out in accordance with the building permits and the temporary building ban has ended," Oleg Sõnajalg said in a press release on Tuesday.

Calculating the costs to their project and business was the next thing to be done, Sõnajalg continued.

"Unfortunately, the losses related to the suspension of construction work are
significant. The unexpected suspension in the construction of a large wind farm with 30 wind turbines is obviously causing direct damage in terms of large-scale procurement contracts violations," he continued.

Andres Sõnajalg, board chair of Eleon Green, which is developing the wind farm, also said the Supreme Court decision overrules precepts issued by the
TTJA.

Defense ministry response

The Ministry of Defence, one of three ministries which had been embroiled with the Sõnajalgs over the matter, has claimed that the ruling does not change the state of affairs for the existing turbines, however, which could mean that these could still be required to be taken down.

"Today's ruling at the Supreme Court did not change the factual circumstance according to which the wind generators already put up in the Aidu wind farm do not correspond to the thematic spatial plan, the design criteria, nor are consistent with the construction permits issued in 2015," ministry spokesperson Andres Sang told BNS.

"The construction design serving as the basis of the actions of the developer continues to have no endorsement of the Ministry of Defense," Sang continued.

"The court took no stance as regards the validity or legitimacy of these specific construction permits issued in 2015," he added.

Consumer watchdog response

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority sided with the defense ministry. They said the existing turbines – numbers four and six – are inconsistent with the originally submitted plan, and according to an expert assessment, do not correspond with any known construction project. The ban should remain in place until demolition is decided upon, the authority said.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ministry of justiceministry of defenceaidu wind farm


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
09:46

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

08:24

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

09.09

Government to nominate Simson for next, von der Leyen-led Commission

09.09

Kaljulaid: You are not only legislators but wardens of the rule of law

Opinion
Business
06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

06.09

11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in second quarter

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

05.09

Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:35

Aidu wind farm court reaction: Owners triumphant, authorities unimpressed

16:49

Riigikogu rejects Reform bill on transition to Estonian-only education

16:14

Gallery: Tramline could be built from Balti Jaam to Telliskivi Street

15:32

Kaja Kallas: Government may not have red lines, but Estonia does

15:05

Summer brings record number of ferry passengers to Estonian islands

14:38

Witness implies €50,000 alleged Savisaar bribe meant for unrelated purpose

14:14

Kadri Simson becomes European commissioner for energy

13:41

Aidu wind farm permits are valid, Supreme Court rules

12:41

Kaljulaid at World Energy Congress: First countries to go green will gain

12:38

Mary Kross Stroomi beach hearing put back to October

12:10

Radisson RED hotel to be built in Tallinn's Telliskivi

11:40

Estonian experts help create international security procurement network

11:10

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

10:30

Gallery: Estonia defeated 4-0 by Holland in Euros qualifier

09:46

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

08:24

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

09.09

Government to nominate Simson for next, von der Leyen-led Commission

09.09

Kaljulaid: You are not only legislators but wardens of the rule of law

09.09

NATO scrambled three times to intercept Russian military aircraft

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: