ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Wind turbine construction continues at Aidu after Sõnajalgs' legal win ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Laying the cornerstone of the third windmill at Aidu Wind Park.
Open gallery
11 photos
Photo: Laying the cornerstone of the third windmill at Aidu Wind Park. Author: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Wind turbines will continue to be erected in the Aidu Wind Farm after a successfully completed litigation with developers.

Andres and Oleg Sõnajalg want to build 30 three-megawatt wind turbines at Aidu wind farm over three years, costing around €165 million, Actual Camera reported on Monday (link in Estonian).

The biggest difference between a cornerstone laid for a new wind turbine on Monday and two unfinished wind turbines on which construction has been halted is the new turbine is built directly on the ground rather than on a specially constructed plinth.

"If there is a dispute as to whether this plinth is a wind turbine lift or not, we decided we would go and build those wind turbines which are not affected by the dispute because we are building on existing ground," said Andres Sõnajalg, member of the board of OÜ Aidu Tuulepark.

He said the idea of ​​a planned wind turbine blade factory in the area has been put on hold. "We do not see that the state is interested in the development of the wind technology industry in Estonia. We will do the parks that we have decided and at the same time look at the state and government's attitude towards it," said Sõnajalg.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Surveillance Authority (TTJA), says the developers can resume construction if they comply with the conditions set out in the planning and building permits. 

Kati Tamtik, head of TTJA's construction department, said these conditions include, for example, conducting geological surveys and erecting wind turbines that are consistent with the already agreed plans and issued permits.

"TTJA strongly recommends that the project underpinning the construction of wind turbines be coordinated with the Ministry of Defence, as this has not been done in the permit process. Wind turbines 4 and 5 have been erected significantly higher than planning and permits allow, which is a threat to national security. Similarly, these wind turbines have not undergone geological surveys which also calls into question the stability of the wind turbines themselves," Tamtik said.

The site of Aidu Wind Farm as photographed by Ministry of Defense drones. Source: Ministry of Defence

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
18:24

What the papers say: Pensions, stranded farmers, no pet cemetery for Tartu

17:58

Extraordinary €7 pension hike bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

17:21

Fingerprint and face recognition database postponed

16:44

Estonia ranks 17th in EU for gender equality

16:10

Kaljulaid invites Vladimir Putin to Estonia

15:37

KOKO Architects design wins competition for Tallinn's Central Market

15:18

Luminor opens direct USD correspondent account with Citi

14:56

Rail Baltic Estonia CEO resigns, to leave position next month

14:22

Estonia's first KFC to open in Tallinn next Thursday

13:49

M.V.Wool to halt production for two days to sterilize plant

13:14

VKG considering establishing solar power plant in Narva

12:51

Tallinn Cycling Strategy to cost €195 million

12:10

Over 800 reservists summoned for snap exercise Okas 2019

11:55

Wind turbine construction continues at Aidu after Sõnajalgs' legal win

11:23

Seeder: Feels like Bank of Estonia has formed new party

10:54

Changes to basic school exams to be discussed in public hearing

10:01

Estonian IPU delegation condemns Turkey's actions in Syria

09:36

Weapons amnesty launches after 10-year hiatus

08:50

Reinsalu: European unity on Ukraine is vital

14.10

Raul Rebane: Heroes are made heroic by behavior, not achievements

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: