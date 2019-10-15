Wind turbine construction continues at Aidu after Sõnajalgs' legal win

Wind turbines will continue to be erected in the Aidu Wind Farm after a successfully completed litigation with developers.

Andres and Oleg Sõnajalg want to build 30 three-megawatt wind turbines at Aidu wind farm over three years, costing around €165 million, Actual Camera reported on Monday (link in Estonian).

The biggest difference between a cornerstone laid for a new wind turbine on Monday and two unfinished wind turbines on which construction has been halted is the new turbine is built directly on the ground rather than on a specially constructed plinth.

"If there is a dispute as to whether this plinth is a wind turbine lift or not, we decided we would go and build those wind turbines which are not affected by the dispute because we are building on existing ground," said Andres Sõnajalg, member of the board of OÜ Aidu Tuulepark.

He said the idea of ​​a planned wind turbine blade factory in the area has been put on hold. "We do not see that the state is interested in the development of the wind technology industry in Estonia. We will do the parks that we have decided and at the same time look at the state and government's attitude towards it," said Sõnajalg.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Surveillance Authority (TTJA), says the developers can resume construction if they comply with the conditions set out in the planning and building permits.

Kati Tamtik, head of TTJA's construction department, said these conditions include, for example, conducting geological surveys and erecting wind turbines that are consistent with the already agreed plans and issued permits.

"TTJA strongly recommends that the project underpinning the construction of wind turbines be coordinated with the Ministry of Defence, as this has not been done in the permit process. Wind turbines 4 and 5 have been erected significantly higher than planning and permits allow, which is a threat to national security. Similarly, these wind turbines have not undergone geological surveys which also calls into question the stability of the wind turbines themselves," Tamtik said.

The site of Aidu Wind Farm as photographed by Ministry of Defense drones. Source: Ministry of Defence

--

