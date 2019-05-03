ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Sõnajalg brothers to seek €500,000 from state in weather damage to turbine

BNS
Police guarding the site of Aidu Wind Farm.
Police guarding the site of Aidu Wind Farm. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Eleon AS, an energy company owned by brothers Andres and Oleg Sõnajalg, has claimed that strong rain on Thursday caused water damages in the amount of €500,000 to one of the wind turbines at Aidu Wind Farm, noting that the company intends to seek payment for these damages from the state.

"Due to heavy rainfall, rainwater got into the generator of an Eleon turbine located at Aidu Wind Farm that had not been connected with the turbine blades due to the interference of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) in the assembly work and the prohibition on stay imposed by the [Police and Border Guard Board (PPA)], and as a result was exposed to the elements," Eleon said.

According to the company, three and a half hours after submitting a request, developers were allowed to cover the generator with a cargo cover sheet, but by then it had already sustained extensive water damage.

"We have been saying since the beginning that aggravating weather conditions may cause damage to the turbines, which is why assembly work must definitely be completed without delay — in order to ensure security," Oleg Sõnajalg, a member of the management board of Eleon AS, said in a press release. "Sadly, the TTJA has not enabled this for us. This is now the result — one generator of an Aidu wind turbine suffered irreversible water damage yesterday."

According to current estimates, he continued, the turbine has sustained over half a million euros in damages, which the company "will definitely demand from the state."

"This damage has been caused directly by the incompetent assessments and decisions of officials," Sõnajalg claimed. "This will be paid for by taxpayers because, as we all know, unlike entrepreneurs, officials are not responsible for anything.

Eleon was to convene a crisis meeting with representatives of the government and state agencies on Friday in order to discuss how the situation that has developed could be resolved in such a way as to avoid increasing damages and resulting claims against the state.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

renewable energyeleonwind turbines


