Meteorological service issues hot weather warning

The hot spell in Estonia is set to last at least into the weekend (picture is illustrative).
The hot spell in Estonia is set to last at least into the weekend (picture is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian Weather Service has issued a hot weather warning over the next few days.

While forecasts earlier in the week pointed to highs of around 30 C coming into the weekend, the prognosis now says that temperatures across the country could top that, ranging from 30-32 C, according to ERR's Estonian news portal.

The hot spell is more or less underway and could last to Saturday. Current daytime temperatures in Tallinn are around 26 C.

The weather service recommends keeping out of the sun for prolonged periods, and remaining hydrated by consuming plenty of water.

Rest of this week

The area of high pressure over northwest Russia continues to make its effects known, with hot and humid conditions at its edge, over much of Estonia. Nights will be clear, running into mornings, with temperatures of 12-18 C. Day temperatures will range from 27-31 C across much of Estonia, though cloud build up during daytime could lead to sporadic showers.

Coastal areas may get some respite from sea breezes.

Weekend

Conditions will become somewhat more humid on Friday, and chances of thunderstorms in places. Day temperatures could reach 32 C.

A moving low pressure area is likely to cool things down slightly, but also add to humidity and the likelihood of thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. Air temperatures will remain 15-20 C at night and 25-29 C during the day, with northeastern Estonia being a couple of degrees warmer.

Moving into Sunday, more thunderstorms are possible overnight, with the wind moving to a southwesterly (from southeasterly) to westerly direction in the morning. A high originating in central Europe will relieve some of the heat and humidity, with day temperatures in the late teens to early 20s, lessened in coastal areas by sea breezes.

Early next week

The high pressure area will intensify and spread across Estonia, leading to lower wind speeds and lower temperatures as well – less than 10 C at night on the coast, 13-14 C inland. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 20s.

On Tuesday a low from the Baltic Sea is likely to push the high pressure area into Russia, meaning a clear night in much of Estonia, except in western areas which will be cloudy, with a chance of rain. An easterly wind will build up to cool things down further, though daytime temperatures will be approximately the same as Monday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

weather in estonaweather conditions in estoniaweather forecastweather warnings


