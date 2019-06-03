Weather to warm up through week, reaching 30 C at weekend

Temperatures in Estonia are set to rise through the week, reaching around 30 C on Saturday. At the same time, the likelihood of thunderstorms will increase.

Two pressure zones, one over Scandinavia and the other, a widening high pressure area over northwest Russia, are to reinforce air-flows carrying warm and dry air from the Baltic area northwards, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Early on in the week

With a southerly breeze, air temperatures are to be a little over 12 C at night, rising to just under 25 C during the day, early on in the week, though sea breezes will keep temperatures in coastal areas below 20 C.

Midweek

On Wednesday, the eastern edge of a high pressure zone will cause temperatures to continue to rise in Estonia, with clear nights, and on Thursday an expanding high over Russia will reach the Baltic Sea, with its edge causing the air to be slightly damper. Nights will continue to be clear, though clouds will gather in daytime, with a possibility of rain. Night temperatures will be over 14 C, and over 26 C during the day, again slightly cooler on the coast.

Weekend

Friday's weather looks to be both warmer and damper, with a moderate breeze, now from the southeast, with some risk of thunderstorms, through to Saturday. Air temperatures will be 27-31 C in the daytime and 15-20 C at night, though on Sunday, daytime temperatures will be generally cooler at 20-25 C. Eastern Estonian is likely to be about three degrees warmer, however.

