ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Island of Vilsandi gets its own literary app ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
The island of Vilsandi is located off the west coast of Saaremaa.
The island of Vilsandi is located off the west coast of Saaremaa. Source: Heiko Kruusi
Culture

University of Tartu student Maris Mägi defended her master's thesis on Monday, in the framework of which she created a mobile app titled "Literary Hike on Vilsandi" ("Kirjanduslik matk Vilsandil").

The goal of the app is to tie various snippets of text to different parts of Vilsandi in order to both introduce visitors to literary representations of the island as well as help bring attention to the various literary works themselves, writes regional paper Saarte Hääl (link in Estonian).

The texts date back to as far as 1920 and as recently as 2015, and according to Mägi convey the island's layered changes and landmarks as well as legends and cultural phenomena unique to Vilsandi.

Mägi said that Vilsandi has been a source of inspiration for very many writers, artists, musicians and people connected to nature, noting that novels, novellas, travel guides, popular science works and memoirs alike have all been written about the island.

When creating the app on the Navicup platform, it was important to ensure that the new literary hike she worked out lined up with the island's three main existing trails, she added.

Located off the western coast of Saaremaa, the island of Vilsandi is approximately 8.75 square kilometers (3.38 square miles) in size and makes up part of Vilsandi National Park. It has a small permanent, year-round population, but is a popular tourist destination during the summer months in particular.

Read more about the app here (link in Estonian).

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

university of tartuvilsandiislands


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
04.06

Economic affairs minister proposes train purchases to meet rising demand

04.06

UN Security Council spot would cost foreign ministry €4 million per year

04.06

President meets German chancellor, discusses e-state and Ukraine

04.06

Riigikogu speaker: Blue, black and white an integral part of the nation

04.06

Transporting bikes on Elron trains restricted over summer

04.06

Estonian, Latvian foreign ministers discuss alcohol excise policies

04.06

Foreign minister: Baltic council reforms needed to maintain cooperation

04.06

Gallery: Toompea ceremony marks Estonian flag day

Opinion
13:40

Tallinn mayor still open to Laaga Road filming closure, on city terms

13:09

Indrek Neivelt: Our high quality of life goes well beyond wages

12:43

Improved Muuga facilities bring new Eckerö Line Finland connection

12:05

'Geometry and Metaphysics' exhibition to open at Museum of Architecture

11:23

New trains not arriving for another 2 or 3 years, says Elron chief

Business
31.05

Opinion: Transferwise leaving Estonia would be huge loss

31.05

Bolt launches cross-border service in Valga/Valka

31.05

First quarter economic growth strongly exceeds analyst expectations

31.05

April industrial production steady on year

31.05

Reps: No cutback goals yet, government waiting for economic growth forecast

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
15:01

Island of Vilsandi gets its own literary app

14:29

Centre Party board supports Kadri Simson European Commission candidacy

13:40

Tallinn mayor still open to Laaga Road filming closure, on city terms

13:09

Indrek Neivelt: Our high quality of life goes well beyond wages

12:43

Improved Muuga facilities bring new Eckerö Line Finland connection

12:05

'Geometry and Metaphysics' exhibition to open at Museum of Architecture

11:23

New trains not arriving for another 2 or 3 years, says Elron chief

10:27

Insults must not become accepted part of media landscape, says president

09:42

Statistics Estonia app brings new trade visualization options

09:02

Slight rise in number of asylum seekers in Estonia, to 56

04.06

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: The blue, black and white flag, then and now

04.06

Ministry says EU money possible in Eesti Energia lay-offs

04.06

Economic affairs minister proposes train purchases to meet rising demand

04.06

UN Security Council spot would cost foreign ministry €4 million per year

04.06

Minister: Eesti Energia lay-offs fix lies in both renewables and oil shale

04.06

Public letter: Elron, imagine the effects of your bike ban

04.06

President meets German chancellor, discusses e-state and Ukraine

04.06

Influx of cheap Russian electricity behind Eesti Energia temporary lay-offs

04.06

Riigikogu speaker: Blue, black and white an integral part of the nation

04.06

Transporting bikes on Elron trains restricted over summer

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: