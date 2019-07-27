ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Footage from Ministry of Defence drones of the Aidu site.
Footage from Ministry of Defence drones of the Aidu site. Source: Ministry of Defence
Economy

The Estonian Wind Technology Association, which includes more than 30 companies, submitted a proposal to the government to enter into negotiations in connection with the recent difficulties in the development of wind energy in Estonia. A number of court cases and other problems have far-reaching consequences for the country's economy, security, and the environment, the association says.

The currently four wind farm developments in Ida-Viru County alone at 648 MW, once completed, will have more than twice the capacity of the new Auvere shale oil power plant's 300 MW. At the same time, wind energy could provide a future for all those workers in the energy sector currently facing layoffs because of the shrinking oil shale industry, and get Estonia a good deal closer to its 25-percent renewable energy goal, to be reached by 2030, the association argues.

Hans Teiv, head of the association, said that the suspension of work at Aidu wind farm that attracted a lot of public attention has overshadowed the fact that the problem is actually widespread, and that the brake has been pulled for all wind farm developments backed by private entrepreneurs.

"Estonia has an extraordinary window of opportunity to achieve its renewable energy goals and offer a new and cleaner future for oil shale energy workers facing layoffs, but somehow it seems an invisible hand is holding this process back," Teiv said.

The main obstacle to the development of new wind farms is a regulation by the Ministry of Defence that bans the erection, extension, or conversion of structures within a set zone that could potentially hamper radar.

The regulation has been in force since April 2016 and proven to be a major problem for wind energy. "No other country has such a regulation, created without any social discussion or impact analysis and with a narrow institutional perspective, that blocks an entire industry," the association's proposal reads.

Though they stress that national security certainly is a priority, "There are more effective ways to achieve it than a four-page regulation created in the silence of an office and that excludes any construction work that falls within the activity radius of any radar," the association further writes.

The association also points out that it has signed a letter of intent with the trade unions of Ida-Viru County's energy sector, outlining the real possibility to start with the production of multi-megawatt wind turbines in Ida-Virumaa already in the fall of this year, which could gradually provide competitive jobs in the energy sector in the area again.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ministry of defencewind farms


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
26.07

Change in wind direction could bring cyanobacteria to Estonian beaches

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Weekend to see highs around 30 C, heat to break early next week

26.07

Chancellor of Justice wants to change food aid qualification rules

26.07

Luik: Joining NATO, EU would have been impossible with Russian forces here

26.07

Government rejects proposal to rename Kambja municipality

26.07

Government supports broad-based audit of state budget

26.07

Gallery: US F-35As, F-15Es practice tactical refueling at Ämari

Opinion
11:58

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

10:04

Ministry: Rising awareness increases number of domestic abuse alerts

26.07

Change in wind direction could bring cyanobacteria to Estonian beaches

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Weekend to see highs around 30 C, heat to break early next week

Business
22.07

Paper: Foreigners have begun selling real estate in Estonia

22.07

Second quarter construction price index up 2 percent on year

22.07

June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

21.07

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:23

Wind energy companies call for negotiations with government

14:12

Environment Agency: Alleged Hiiumaa wolf attack not confirmed

11:58

Estonian sailor found drowned in Skagen port in Denmark

10:04

Ministry: Rising awareness increases number of domestic abuse alerts

26.07

Change in wind direction could bring cyanobacteria to Estonian beaches

26.07

LHV warning against phishing messages allegedly sent by bank

26.07

Weekend to see highs around 30 C, heat to break early next week

26.07

Chancellor of Justice wants to change food aid qualification rules

26.07

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

26.07

Luik: Joining NATO, EU would have been impossible with Russian forces here

26.07

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

26.07

Government rejects proposal to rename Kambja municipality

26.07

Government supports broad-based audit of state budget

26.07

Gallery: US F-35As, F-15Es practice tactical refueling at Ämari

26.07

25 years since remaining Russian forces left Estonia

26.07

July party ratings: EKRE second most popular party in Estonia

25.07

Latvia blocks Baltnews portal, citing EU sanctions against Russia

25.07

US state secretary confirms readiness to increase cooperation with Estonia

25.07

Local al-Qaida branch claims responsibility for Mali military base attack

25.07

Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: