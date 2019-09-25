Estonian finmin: Sõnajalgs' compensation claim not entirely far-fetched

Minister of Finance Martin Helme said on the news program of the TV3 television channel that the €124 million claim for compensation by Aidu wind farm developers Oleg and Andres Sõnajalg is too big, while demands against the state are not entirely far-fetched.

"This claim, I would say, is based on the principle of "want a lot, get little". But I do agree with the complaints that the state has, in very different ways and I would say that at some points very spitefully, hindered developed that it on the other hand has facilitated and has talked about the development of wind energy constantly. The accusations or demands against the state are not entirely far-fetched," Helme said.

When asked by the journalist, Helme said that the €124 million claim is naturally too big.

Oleg Sõnajalg, chairman of the management board of Aidu wind farm developer Aidu Tuulepark OÜ, is demanding that the state of Estonia compensate €123.7 million worth of damage caused by the suspension of the construction of the wind farm and as compromise, the Sõnajalg brothers are prepared to reduce the claim if their application for the building rights of the Tootsi wind farm is satisfied.

In a statement addressed to Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg and Minister of Finance Martin Helme, Oleg Sõnajalg said that due to the suspension of the construction of the wind farm for two and a half years, it is not possible for Aidu Tuulepark OÜ to properly fulfill its obligations towards its contractual partners and the damage caused by this amounts to €123.7 million.

