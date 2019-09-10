ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Aidu wind farm permits are valid, Supreme Court rules ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Wind turbine at Aidu Wind Park in Ida-Viru county.
Wind turbine at Aidu Wind Park in Ida-Viru county. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Construction permits issued to Aidu Wind Park in Ida-Viru County are valid, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday, dismissing the case brought by the Ministry of Justice in 2017.

In April 2017, the governor of Ida-Viru County submitted a protest to the Tartu Administrative Court in which the governor asked for the permits issued by the rural municipality government of Lüganuse allowing for Aidu Tuulepark OÜ to construct a wind farm in the area to be annulled. The Supreme Court upheld a ruling by the Tartu Administrative Court after a protest against the decision, which came two years after the permits had been issued, was submitted with a notable delay, the Supreme Court said.

According to the county governor's protest, the structures of the Aidu wind farm are in contradiction with the thematic plan and the preliminary design endorsed by the Ministry of Defense. The ministry says they are not consistent with the building permits issued by the municipality and that the turbines are significantly higher than agreed. 

The administrative court on April 29 decided to leave the protest unreviewed. The Ministry of Justice contested the first instance court's ruling which the Tartu Circuit Court dismissed on June 26.

The administrative court said in its ruling of April 29 that the governor of Ida-Viru County significantly exceeded the 30-day time limit for submitting a protest with regard to the issuance of the construction permits. According to a ruling by the Supreme Court made in the same case on Jan. 17, the time limit does not start with the county governor becoming aware of the unlawfulness of the administrative act.

According to the administrative court, the county governor must have been aware of the issuance of construction permits as well as their content as early as in the summer of 2016.

If the Supreme Court does not grant leave to appeal, the ruling made by the Tartu Administrative Court on April 29, then the permits issued by the Lüganuse rural municipality government to Aidu Tuulepark OÜ are valid, will enter into force.

The Tallinn Administrative Court is also handling a case in which Aidu wind farm developer Eleon Green, owned by brothers Oleg and Andres Sonajalg, and the Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority are engaged in a dispute over the legality of the construction of the wind farm.

 --

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of justiceaidu wind farm


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

taltech eu funding misuse controversy
MORE NEWS
09:46

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

08:24

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

09.09

Government to nominate Simson for next, von der Leyen-led Commission

09.09

Kaljulaid: You are not only legislators but wardens of the rule of law

Opinion
Business
06.09

Research finds public not clear on second pillar pension reform

06.09

Statistics: Inflation 2.4 percent on year to August, food biggest influence

06.09

11,000 job vacancies in Estonia in second quarter

05.09

Plans for minimum wage increase not approved by unions

05.09

Increase in tourists staying overnight and using airports

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:35

Aidu wind farm court reaction: Owners triumphant, authorities unimpressed

16:49

Riigikogu rejects Reform bill on transition to Estonian-only education

16:14

Gallery: Tramline could be built from Balti Jaam to Telliskivi Street

15:32

Kaja Kallas: Government may not have red lines, but Estonia does

15:05

Summer brings record number of ferry passengers to Estonian islands

14:38

Witness implies €50,000 alleged Savisaar bribe meant for unrelated purpose

14:14

Kadri Simson becomes European commissioner for energy

13:41

Aidu wind farm permits are valid, Supreme Court rules

12:41

Kaljulaid at World Energy Congress: First countries to go green will gain

12:38

Mary Kross Stroomi beach hearing put back to October

12:10

Radisson RED hotel to be built in Tallinn's Telliskivi

11:40

Estonian experts help create international security procurement network

11:10

Statistics: Exports decreased in July while imports increased

10:30

Gallery: Estonia defeated 4-0 by Holland in Euros qualifier

09:46

University of Tartu spends over €60,000 on Hallik court case

08:24

Gallery: Riigikogu starts autumn session

09.09

Eesti Post gets permission to close more post offices

09.09

Government to nominate Simson for next, von der Leyen-led Commission

09.09

Kaljulaid: You are not only legislators but wardens of the rule of law

09.09

NATO scrambled three times to intercept Russian military aircraft

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: