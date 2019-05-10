ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Proposed Saaremaa wind turbine blocked

BNS, ERR News
Wind Turbines at Paldiski Wind Farm (picture is illustrative).
Wind Turbines at Paldiski Wind Farm (picture is illustrative). Source: Eesti Energia
The municipal government on the island of Saaremaa has blocked the building of a wind turbine, BNS reports.

A company called OÜ Energialevi had planned to erect a 142.5 meter-high turbing at Uudibe, near the village of Salme, but was turned down by local authorites, according to regional daily Saarte Hääl.

The reason given was planning issues related to the region's land use, as well as opposition from local residents, and the environment board, it is reported.

"It's fine for us to continue to have bats and fertile soil here, and for oil shale to continue to be burnt in Ida-Viru County," said Hans Teiv of the decision, adding that his company accepted it.

The company was cleared, however, to build an 1.5-megawatt solar farm. 

A proposed wind farm, at Aidu, in the Maidla municipality in Ida-Viru County, has seen a long-running battle between the authorities and Andres and Oleg Sõnajalg, the two brothers who behind the project.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

saaremaawind farmsrenewable energy in estonia


