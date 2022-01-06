First off-shore wind farms could be completed by end of decade

Economy
An offshore wind farm (photo is illustrative).
An offshore wind farm (photo is illustrative). Source: United Nations Photo/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Economy

The first-ever maritime spatial plan has been drawn up and is set to reach the government in January. The plan would make it possible to develop more wind farms in three areas off the coast of Estonia than the country consumes with the first off-shore wind farms potentially ready to operate by the end of the decade.

With the maritime plan, the state establishes three areas off the coast of Estonia, where developers can begin working on off-shore wind farms, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Wednesday.

"The compromise negotiations were rather complicated because there are several different interests for the maritime area. Unfortunately, it is not possible to implement new uses without making a compromise for traditional uses of the sea," said Ministry of Finance planning department acting director Triin Lepland.

The first area is adjacent to the already ongoing Gulf of Riga wind farm development. The second area, the largest of the three, is west of Saaremaa and the third area is in the vicinity of the second. The total off-shore wind farm area is 1,700 km2, enough to develop wind farms with a production capacity of 7 GW.

"If we were to construct wind farms all over those areas, it would exceed Estonia's current electricity consumption. That would make it a very powerful export article for Estonia," Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications deputy chancellor Timo Tatar told ERR.

"But let's be realistic here - we worked very hard to get the first off-shore wind farms going, so we should just be glad that there are more areas to develop them in now," the ministry official noted.

Tatar said 2-3 GW would be enough to cover Estonia's consumption. "We are lacking cheap electricity production options. I believe we will have sea wind by the end of the decade," he said.

Although a 1 GW off-shore wind farm investment could require an investment of €2 billion, renewable energy developers are eagerly awaiting the maritime spatial plan.

Enefit Green board chair Aavo Kärmas said developers have presented applications totaling 13 GW in electricity production. "This shows that the interest for it is great. What will be the final production capability, that is the next step. Once the plan is approved, we must begin processing applications, we can work on studies and then figure out where wind farms can be constructed," Kärmas said.

The Ministry of Finance published the maritime spatial plan in November. The plan has stated the general rules and principles for different uses of the sea and has also established conditions and directives for new uses. The spatial plan is an important foundation for the creation of off-shore wind farms in Estonia.

The plan sets more than 20 conditions for wind energy, including the locations of wind farms, taking into consideration wind power density, depth and rules out overlap with natural values, marine life, national defense zones and busy shipping lines.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

LATEST NEWS

16:49

More than 71,000 people visited Tartu's Vanemuine Theater in 2021

16:22

Noted actress Maria Klenskaja dies

15:51

Yolo Group founder opening high-end casino in Tallinn Old Town

15:35

Prime minister blasts MP's call to initiate NATO Article 4 consultations

15:12

Kanepi out in round two in Melbourne

14:44

Kallas: Energy market should operate without us needing to help people

14:35

Foreign minister: Kazakhstan events violation of fundamental freedoms

14:01

New members of government's Covid advisory council announced

13:33

Ilves: As president, you need something to bite on to keep quiet

12:59

Former interior minister detained over bribery allegations

12:42

Government shortens self-isolation period for unvaccinated people to 7 days

12:26

Ministries disagree on lowering energy VAT

11:54

Three EDF trucks plough off road near Tapa

11:26

Newspaper names Narva mayor Person of the Year

11:01

Kindergartens must guarantee spots for 1.5-year old children from autumn

11:00

Health Board: 229 hospitalized patients, 1,643 new cases, 3 deaths

10:12

Tallinn-Tartu railroad straightening works could be delayed

09:44

Väo traffic junction construction work ends

09:28

Party finance watchdog files Tallinn deputy mayor illicit donation report

08:47

Industrial production grew by 6.3 percent in November

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: