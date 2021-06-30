Maritime spatial plan rejected due to lack of environmental protection

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ferries at Tallinn's harbor. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of the Environment is refusing to approve the maritime spatial plan submitted by the Ministry of Finance as the aim of protecting the environment has not been pushed to one side.

The Ministry of the Environment sent a letter to the Ministry of Finance and said basic proposals submitted about environmental protection had not been taken into account.

"One of the goals of the plan - to protect, preserve and improve the environment - has been relegated to the background during the process, and in addition to mapping the various uses of the sea, maritime spatial planning should also contribute to achieving good environmental status in the Baltic Sea," wrote Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment Harry Liiv.

It was pointed out that the documents do not even take into account the Baltic Sea Environmental Protection Convention or the Habitats and Birds Directives.

The Ministry of Environment said the planning process should be based on a "holistic vision" and take into account the natural constraints of the marine environment. However, the plans say marine environmental protection activities should only be carried out where they do not interfere with other areas of activity.

The Ministry of the Environment said maritime spatial planning must focus on the sustainable development of the maritime economy and the sustainable use of resources, as well as take into account economic, social and ecological objectives.

The maritime spatial plan's purpose is to agree on the principles and values ​​on the basis of which the Estonian maritime space is used.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:44

Estonia to host World Energy Leaders' Summit

18:12

Social affairs undersecretary: Even doubters will get vaccinated in August

17:44

ERM's permanent exhibition to remain free until end of year

17:18

National stockpile center to start operation from Thursday

16:49

Checkers world championships ongoing in Tallinn

16:24

Global Estonian Report: June 30 - July 7

15:59

Minister nominates new education ministry secretary general

15:53

Overview: Kindergarten teacher among the most popular university majors

15:24

Last screening held in Tartu's Ekraan cinema

14:53

Maritime spatial plan rejected due to lack of environmental protection

14:22

Estonian Flag Society gifts Olympic team set of Estonian flags

13:54

Gallery: Harvest of early potatoes in Viljandi

13:36

Kaja Kallas: Debate cannot be allowed to turn ugly, or people to get hurt

13:28

Estonia to start storing history of digital state

12:59

Parliamentary group issue statement supporting Hungary with EKRE's support

12:20

Maris Jesse not running for social affairs undersecretary

11:52

Attorney General: Systematic petty thefts should not be classified as crime

11:24

50 percent fewer vaccination appointments being made compared to spring

10:49

Imported vehicles with clocked mileage can no longer be registered

10:27

Health Board: 36 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: