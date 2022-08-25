Elektrilevi hikes network connection fee by 2 percent

Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Grid distributor Elektrilevi says it is hiking its network connection fee by 2 percent for all customers, citing rising costs.

The price increase will come into effect on December 1, and follows approval by the Competition Authority (Konkurentsiamet), the company announced Thursday.

Elektrilevi board chair Mihkel Härm said: "The grid requires electricity for its daily operation, and this cost has risen almost two-and-a-half-fold for Elektrilevi this year."

"In 2022, electricity costs for Elektrilevi have already risen by more than €14 million, due to the sudden price rises experienced by the company. The increase in network fee is essential to ensure that electricity is not lost necessary funds for purchase costs and at the same time to ensure continuous maintenance and development of the network," Härm went on.

Härm added that while the grid had added a record number of micro-producers to its network, referring to small producers of electricity who have, for instance, solar panels installed and who sell their excess power generated to the grid, the number of applicants outstrips the network's current capacity, while investments have exceeded income arising from the connection fee as it stands.

Elektrilevi put these investments at around €100 million for 2022, in order to ensure continuity of electricity supply.

Elektrilevi's tariff is here.

Elektrilevi is the largest network company in Estonia, managing approximately 63,000 kilometers of power lines and 25,300 substations. The network company has more than 533,000 customers

Elektrilevi says it connects around 95 percent of electricity consumers in Estonia to the grid, managing over 60,000km of power lines, and over 25,000 substations.

--

