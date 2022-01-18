Homeowner unions want more state support for energy-efficient renovation

News
Apartment building.
Apartment building.
News

Homeowner unions are calling on the government to allocate more funding for energy-efficient home renovations and believes demand outstrips supply.

This year approximately €3.7 million in funding will be allocated to KredEx for support measures, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said. Applications will open in March.

Chairman of the Board of the Estonian Central Union of Home Owners Priidu Pärna told ERR the amount could be 10 times higher.

He said many people understand making their homes energy efficient will help to combat energy prices, so there is a lot of interest. Additionally, construction prices have risen so people are keen to apply for funding.

Pärna said €3.3 million was used in 2020 to partially renovate 374 homes which included tasks such as installing solar panels or upgrading heating systems.

"Today, where construction prices have increased significantly and people's interest is many times higher, then this €3.7 million is definitely helpful, but it does not solve the problem," said Pärna.

He said since 2016, approximately 800 small dwelling buildings have received support, however, there are 200,000 across Estonia. He estimates half are waiting to be renovated.

The chairman said the state often prefers to renovate big apartment blocks rather than smaller dwellings.

Member of the board of Estonian Apartment Associations Urmas Mardi said the EU could also allocate more funding for home renovation.

He said there is a high level of interest in making homes more energy-efficient in Estonia as less than 10 percent of apartment buildings meet modern insulation standards.

"Most of our apartment buildings were built during the Soviet era. Then the materials were different and energy efficiency was not considered as important as it is today," he told ERR.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:16

Interior minister proposes Tarmo Miilits as new secretary general

14:43

Prime minister to make one more political statement

14:19

Delays expected on Tallinn-Tartu train line until warmer weather arrives

13:51

Kanepi defeats former world number-one at Australian Open

13:32

Homeowner unions want more state support for energy-efficient renovation

13:08

Center MP: Willingness to find compromise has increased each day

12:36

Estonian, Chinese FMs discuss cooperation, cybersecurity, human rights

12:07

Prime minister: Emissions trading system needs changing

11:42

ERR chief: Public broadcaster one of most underfunded in Europe

11:15

Health Board: 318 hospitalized patients, 2,303 new cases, 3 deaths Updated

11:09

Rescuers received over 200 calls on stormy Monday

10:42

Health minister: Several people interested in Health Board director job

10:16

Minister: Transformed security situation means EDF will remain in Mali

10:00

Kontaveit starts Australian Open with straight-set victory Updated

09:47

Estonian population declined last year due to high number of deaths

09:17

Reform and Center MPs: Energy policy agreement may emerge Tuesday

08:43

President: Government must govern and make decisions

17.01

Electricity prices to jump by 62 percent on Tuesday

17.01

Estonian politicians to join Beijing Olympics boycott

17.01

Ratas: Time for discussions will run out at some point

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

17.01

NATO sends Dutch warship to Baltic Sea

17.01

Gallery: Storm sweeps across Estonia Updated

17.01

Electricity prices to jump by 62 percent on Tuesday

15.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

17.01

Lutsar: Mass PCR testing no longer justified

17.01

First day of energy compensation applications crashes Tallinn sites

17.01

Ratas: Time for discussions will run out at some point

17.01

Estonian politicians to join Beijing Olympics boycott

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: