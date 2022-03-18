New Education and Youth Board chief announced

Jaak Raie
Jaak Raie Source: Haridus- ja teadusministeerium
The Education and Youth Board announced Jaak Raie will become its new director-general from April 1.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Research Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts said Raie has a lot of public sector management experience and a good understanding of the education sector.

Raie has been the mayor of Põhja-Sakala since November. He has previously head of the Viljandi Education and Culture Board, director of the Tallinn Science Park Tehnopol Foundation, head of the Tallinn Sports and Youth Board and a board member of Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR).

Raie holds a bachelor's degree in exercise and sports sciences from the University of Tartu and is also a teacher.

The Education and Youth Board is a government agency under the Ministry of Education and Research. It implements Estonia's education and youth policy. 

Editor: Helen Wright

