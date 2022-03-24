'Sounds of Estonia' festival brings stars of music world to London

Culture
Arvo Pärt is one of several famous people from the world of Estonian music to feature in this weekend's Sounds of Estonia festival in London.
Arvo Pärt is one of several famous people from the world of Estonian music to feature in this weekend's Sounds of Estonia festival in London. Source: ERR
Culture

A major Estonian music festival takes place this weekend, Friday and Saturday, in London, England, and features the music of Arvo Pärt, Erkki-Sven Tüür, and performers including Maarja Nuut and Kristjan Randalu, among many others.

Kersti Kirs, the Estonian Embassy in London's cultural counselor and one of the organizers of the event, entitled "Sounds of Estonia", told ERR News that: "It is not common to have purely Estonian-focused festival in London."

"The event is happening thanks to the persistent work of the embassy, Visit Estonia, Estonian music festivals and artists who have strengthened Estonia's image as a unique and powerful country of music. Our history and identity are so intertwined with it, and through music we tell Estonia's story. Today, it is more relevant than ever before," Kirs continued.

Sounds of Estonia Source: Embassy of the Republic of Estonia in the U.K.

"In 2011, when Tallinn was the European capital of culture, an Estonian music-focused festival EestiFest took place at Kings Place in London, so we wished to mark this occasion ten years later but unfortunately due to Covid, we had postpone it," she added. "Now I am pleased to say that despite the pandemic and Brexit, our cultural relations are strong and our artists are very welcome to perform in the U.K."

The festival is set to feature acclaimed jazz pianist Kristjan Randalu, along with Sweden-based chamber orchestra O/Modernt and Sacha Rattle, and works by Estonia's leading living composers such as Arvo Pärt, Tõnu Kõrvits and Erkki-Sven Tüür.

Singer, violinist, electronic artist and composer Maarja Nuut is also appearing, and invites the audience to experience her rich musical worlds.

Mari Kalkun, a musician and a singer from southern Estonia, expresses the power of her roots through her unique voice.

The Grammy Award-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste, will present an evening of sacred and secular music by four of the nation's greatest composers: Arvo Pärt, Veljo Tormis, Cyrillus Kreek and Toivo Tulev.

The 2006 documentary "The Singing Revolution", which follows Estonia's fight for and path to freedom and independence via the medium of singing is also getting a showing.

The screening is to be followed by discussion, moderated by Elisabeth Braw (columnist at Foreign Policy and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, previously Senior Research Fellow at RUSI in London).

The festival is happening in the Kings Cross area of town, at the Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1, Friday, March 25 to Saturday, March 26 inclusive, and is being organized in partnership with the Embassy of Estonia in London.

Tickets for the various events can be purchased in advance here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

17:03

Minister: Economy more likely to be in slow-down, rather than recession

16:23

Baltic parliament speakers visit Kyiv, address Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

16:16

'Sounds of Estonia' festival brings stars of music world to London

15:46

Daily: Brit troops rehearse airborne equipment drop

15:34

Tallinn Music Week 2022 joining forces with Station Narva this May Updated

14:30

Estonia may reach point of dropping mask mandate within next 2-3 weeks

14:10

Coronavirus update: 181 patients, 1,449 new cases, 5 deaths

13:57

Martin Mölder: Looming elections in the shadow of the war

13:25

Justice chancellor declines compensation equaling six months' salary

13:14

Estonian official: Current NATO Strategic Concept unsuitable

12:53

Ministry wants to untie final exams from basic school graduation

12:43

Government approves €600 million defense funding package Updated

12:11

PPA investigating 'fake news' incidents directed at Ukrainian refugees

11:53

Niine refugee center in Tallinn to reduce hours of operation to weekdays

11:13

Riigikogu debating possible pro-Russian war symbols punishment

11:10

Public procurements from before war now too expensive for businesses

10:43

Queues for papers refugees need to start work stretching into weeks

10:19

Wednesday saw 588 refugees arrive in Estonia

10:02

Estonia women's ice hockey team in 10-0 thrashing of Israel

09:43

Ministry planning to support ports hit by disappearance of Russian shipping

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: