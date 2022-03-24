'Sounds of Estonia' festival brings stars of music world to London

A major Estonian music festival takes place this weekend, Friday and Saturday, in London, England, and features the music of Arvo Pärt, Erkki-Sven Tüür, and performers including Maarja Nuut and Kristjan Randalu, among many others.

Kersti Kirs, the Estonian Embassy in London's cultural counselor and one of the organizers of the event, entitled "Sounds of Estonia", told ERR News that: "It is not common to have purely Estonian-focused festival in London."

"The event is happening thanks to the persistent work of the embassy, Visit Estonia, Estonian music festivals and artists who have strengthened Estonia's image as a unique and powerful country of music. Our history and identity are so intertwined with it, and through music we tell Estonia's story. Today, it is more relevant than ever before," Kirs continued.

Sounds of Estonia Source: Embassy of the Republic of Estonia in the U.K.

"In 2011, when Tallinn was the European capital of culture, an Estonian music-focused festival EestiFest took place at Kings Place in London, so we wished to mark this occasion ten years later but unfortunately due to Covid, we had postpone it," she added. "Now I am pleased to say that despite the pandemic and Brexit, our cultural relations are strong and our artists are very welcome to perform in the U.K."

The festival is set to feature acclaimed jazz pianist Kristjan Randalu, along with Sweden-based chamber orchestra O/Modernt and Sacha Rattle, and works by Estonia's leading living composers such as Arvo Pärt, Tõnu Kõrvits and Erkki-Sven Tüür.

Singer, violinist, electronic artist and composer Maarja Nuut is also appearing, and invites the audience to experience her rich musical worlds.

Mari Kalkun, a musician and a singer from southern Estonia, expresses the power of her roots through her unique voice.

The Grammy Award-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste, will present an evening of sacred and secular music by four of the nation's greatest composers: Arvo Pärt, Veljo Tormis, Cyrillus Kreek and Toivo Tulev.

The 2006 documentary "The Singing Revolution", which follows Estonia's fight for and path to freedom and independence via the medium of singing is also getting a showing.

The screening is to be followed by discussion, moderated by Elisabeth Braw (columnist at Foreign Policy and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, previously Senior Research Fellow at RUSI in London).

The festival is happening in the Kings Cross area of town, at the Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1, Friday, March 25 to Saturday, March 26 inclusive, and is being organized in partnership with the Embassy of Estonia in London.

Tickets for the various events can be purchased in advance here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!