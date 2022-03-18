New exhibition at Kumu Art Museum to open featuring shadows on walls

"Mõtlevad pildid," the new exhibition at Kumu Art Museum in Tallinn. March 2022. Source: ERR
For the first time, an exhibition is being opened at Kumu Art Museum in Tallinn where gray shadows will be denoting the spaces where works of art were supposed to hang. In the works since 2016, "Thinking Pictures," an exhibition focusing on conceptual art from the 1970s and 80s that was critical of Soviet powers, acquired an entirely new context after the escalation of Russian attacks on Ukraine on February 24.

Preparations for the exhibition together with the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Zimmerli Art Museum have been underway for the past five years, including interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This was culture's way of communicating with the world at the time — creating works that appear one way, but actually mean something else entirely," curator Anu Allas told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera." Viewers and readers would know that the true meaning of the works differed from what they appeared to be.

An English-language introductory event will be held at Kumu Art Museum on Saturday, March 19 beginning at 4 p.m. Scheduled to speak are exhibition curators Jane A. Sharp (Zimmerli Art Museum) and Liisa Kaljula (Art Museum of Estonia).

Click here for more info.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

New exhibition at Kumu Art Museum to open featuring shadows on walls

