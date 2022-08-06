Gallery: Estonian printmakers' new exhibition focuses on nature in the city

This week, the Association of Estonian Printmakers (EVÜ) opened "Open (Eyes) Minds," a new exhibition at Rüki Gallery in Viljandi focusing on nature and biodiversity in the urban environment. Thursday's opening also included readings by Maarja Pärtna and a performance by Kaarel Kütas.

"Though cities are built for human beings, we still live with many different species in this artificial environment, intertwined with fascinating plant communities," Rüki Gallery noted in its description of the new exhibition. "We don't think of the city as a bustling living environment often, but thinking green and growing together is important at each grassroots level.

"The exhibition project looks at seemingly invisible nature around us and focuses on what might remain hidden," the description read. "It is a journey of a kind, a concentrated open-eyed observation of urban space: waking up and taking notice, musing and co-thinking. A dialogue that could enrich both the nature walker and the urban wanderer."

The exhibition was curated by Lilli-Krõõt Repnau and Mari Prekup.

Participating artists include Kadri Toom, Virge Jõekalda, Illimar Paul, Kristina Paabus, Maarja Nurk, Killu Sukmit, Marilyn Piirsalu, Riin Maide, Anna Škodenko, Andres Tolts (VGÜ collection), Kaarel Kütas, Britta Benno, Merilyn Lempu, Andrus Joonas and Taave Tuutma.

The exhibition is part of the Biotoopia art program. It also includes an educational program that through various perspectives seeks points of contact with nature in the urban space as well as focuses on Viljandi.

"Open (Eyes) Minds" will remain open at Viljandi's Rüki Gallery through September 10.

