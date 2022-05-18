Entire sculpture collection put on display at Kadriorg Museum

News
Unknown artist. Belvedere's Apollo, 19th century.
Unknown artist. Belvedere's Apollo, 19th century. Source: Art Museum of Estonia
News

On May 18, the newly redesigned, visible storage gallery opens on the ground floor of the Kadriorg Palace, where the Kadriorg Art Museum's entire foreign sculpture collection is now permanently on display.

Sculpture makes up a small but significant section of the Kadriorg Art Museum's foreign art collection and has rarely been displayed to the public.

In the new visible storage space on the ground floor of the museum, visitors can explore artworks from the Western European and Russian sculpture collection, including over 250 works dating from the 18th to the 20th centuries. The bulk of the collection is formed of copies of classical sculptures and artworks from Soviet Russia. There are portraits and examples of figural and decorative sculpture.

"One of the most important goals of the museum is to introduce its collections to the general public and so to ensure the public's access to the valuable cultural heritage. The Kadriorg Art Museum is expanding by making its small but exciting and diverse sculpture collection permanently visible," said Aleksandra Murre, director of the Kadriorg Art Museum.

The exhibition's curator, sculptor, and a conservator, Maria Väinsar, said that, "the new display in the visible gallery is supported with explanatory texts not only on the works of art and their authors, but also on the techniques and materials used, and the state of conservation of those art objects."

Väinsar added that almost all the traditional sculpture materials are represented in the museum's relatively small collection, such as, bronze, plaster, marble and other rocks. "As the displayed works could be now closely inspected, the attentive visitor will be able to notice the joints on bronze castings, the differences between polished and roughened marble, or the subtle color nuances in patination on bronze, and much more."

The museum specifically welcomes visually impaired people, who can enjoy the three-dimensional art best. In the tours designed for them, the participants can touch the sculptures, while regular visitors are still asked to limit themselves to only looking at the objects of art.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:43

Estonia approves law raising age of sexual consent to 16

16:25

Tallinn fires TLT CEO Boroditš following paper's travel spending expose Updated

16:11

Health Board hopes to treat coronavirus similarly to flu this winter

15:48

IMF concludes Estonia policy consultations, advises more targeted support

15:15

Entire sculpture collection put on display at Kadriorg Museum

14:43

Estonia's air travel recovering, but plane tickets expected to rise

14:13

Kallas requests energy price scenario forecast from economy minister

13:40

Price of gasoline hits new record in Estonia

13:12

Baltic PMs will do 'utmost' to support Finland, Sweden's NATO bids

13:10

Reform, Center Riigikogu whips: Coalition will go on

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

17.05

Sweden's foreign minister signs official NATO membership application

17.05

Estonia summons Russian ambassador over 'rude' Kallas comments

17.05

Estonia against Europe's express housing renovations plan

16.05

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

15.05

Estonia 13th in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final, Ukraine wins

17.05

EDF commander: Russia cannot occupy the Baltic states

17.05

Soviet war memorial 'disappears' from Pärnu County cemetery

17.05

Estonian blood bank relaxes restrictions on men donating blood

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: