Entire sculpture collection put on display at Kadriorg Museum

On May 18, the newly redesigned, visible storage gallery opens on the ground floor of the Kadriorg Palace, where the Kadriorg Art Museum's entire foreign sculpture collection is now permanently on display.

Sculpture makes up a small but significant section of the Kadriorg Art Museum's foreign art collection and has rarely been displayed to the public.

In the new visible storage space on the ground floor of the museum, visitors can explore artworks from the Western European and Russian sculpture collection, including over 250 works dating from the 18th to the 20th centuries. The bulk of the collection is formed of copies of classical sculptures and artworks from Soviet Russia. There are portraits and examples of figural and decorative sculpture.

"One of the most important goals of the museum is to introduce its collections to the general public and so to ensure the public's access to the valuable cultural heritage. The Kadriorg Art Museum is expanding by making its small but exciting and diverse sculpture collection permanently visible," said Aleksandra Murre, director of the Kadriorg Art Museum.

The exhibition's curator, sculptor, and a conservator, Maria Väinsar, said that, "the new display in the visible gallery is supported with explanatory texts not only on the works of art and their authors, but also on the techniques and materials used, and the state of conservation of those art objects."

Väinsar added that almost all the traditional sculpture materials are represented in the museum's relatively small collection, such as, bronze, plaster, marble and other rocks. "As the displayed works could be now closely inspected, the attentive visitor will be able to notice the joints on bronze castings, the differences between polished and roughened marble, or the subtle color nuances in patination on bronze, and much more."

The museum specifically welcomes visually impaired people, who can enjoy the three-dimensional art best. In the tours designed for them, the participants can touch the sculptures, while regular visitors are still asked to limit themselves to only looking at the objects of art.

