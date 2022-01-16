Gallery: Previously unexhibited sculptures displayed at Kadriorg Art Museum

The new exhibition is the first to display the European and Russian sculptures collection of the Estonian Art Museum in its entirety. Copies of famous antique sculptures from Estonian manor houses, works of renowned 19th century masters and Soviet social realism sculptures form different parts of the exhibition to highlight their significance and historical context.

Many sculptures are on display for the first time. The exhibits have made their way to the museum's permanent exhibition halls and even the palace lobby that is now adorned, in addition to a marble copy of the Venus de Milo, by bronze centaurs and copies of antique sculptures also recovered from Karl Timoleon von Neff's Muuga Manor in Lääne-Viru County.

Curator Maria Väinsar urges visitors to pay attention to details. "The exhibition holds sculptures of different materials and techniques, from stately marble and patinated bronze to plaster mimicking various techniques and versatile wood. In addition to the beauty of the sculptures themselves, tales they tell – of the artists, characters depicted and their own history – are sure to be of interest to visitors. The sculptures in the museum's collection, the history of their creation and how they reached the museum also reflect 19th and 20th century Estonian history, whether we're talking about the copy of Apollo Belvedere from the Liphardts' Raadi Manor or Soviet sculptor Yuri Neroda's Lenin's monument design."

The exhibition comes in preparation for the Kadriorg Art Museum's new sculptures depository to be opened later this year. One of the exhibition halls will hold a restoration workshop where conservators will be working on cleaning and restoring works in poor condition under the visitors' very eyes.

