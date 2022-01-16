Gallery: Previously unexhibited sculptures displayed at Kadriorg Art Museum

News
Open gallery
36 photos
News

The Kadriorg Art Museum on January 14 opened a foreign sculptures exhibition titled "Overture to Sculpture" (Avamäng skulptuurile) where visitors will also catch a glimpse of previously undisplayed works.

The new exhibition is the first to display the European and Russian sculptures collection of the Estonian Art Museum in its entirety. Copies of famous antique sculptures from Estonian manor houses, works of renowned 19th century masters and Soviet social realism sculptures form different parts of the exhibition to highlight their significance and historical context.

Many sculptures are on display for the first time. The exhibits have made their way to the museum's permanent exhibition halls and even the palace lobby that is now adorned, in addition to a marble copy of the Venus de Milo, by bronze centaurs and copies of antique sculptures also recovered from Karl Timoleon von Neff's Muuga Manor in Lääne-Viru County.

Curator Maria Väinsar urges visitors to pay attention to details. "The exhibition holds sculptures of different materials and techniques, from stately marble and patinated bronze to plaster mimicking various techniques and versatile wood. In addition to the beauty of the sculptures themselves, tales they tell – of the artists, characters depicted and their own history – are sure to be of interest to visitors. The sculptures in the museum's collection, the history of their creation and how they reached the museum also reflect 19th and 20th century Estonian history, whether we're talking about the copy of Apollo Belvedere from the Liphardts' Raadi Manor or Soviet sculptor Yuri Neroda's Lenin's monument design."

The exhibition comes in preparation for the Kadriorg Art Museum's new sculptures depository to be opened later this year. One of the exhibition halls will hold a restoration workshop where conservators will be working on cleaning and restoring works in poor condition under the visitors' very eyes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:54

'Olukorrast riigist' hosts argue over government crisis

15:16

Market price of electricity to hover around €104 on Monday

14:55

Indrek Saar: Government to blame for energy crisis effects ballooning

14:03

Foreign media interested in Estonia's digital affairs and Russia relations

13:08

Rescue Board to lay off duty officers to comply with cuts target

12:34

Hospitals treating 280 coronavirus patients

12:22

Gallery: Previously unexhibited sculptures displayed at Kadriorg Art Museum

11:40

Regional administration growing again after abolition of county governments

09:38

'Rahva teenrid': Price hikes and new Eesti 200 members bad news for Reform

08:48

Estonian women take eighth and 11th place at figure skating European champs

08:31

Coalition council to look for energy price solutions on Monday

15.01

Men's biathlon team book Beijing spot at last minute

15.01

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins Updated

15.01

2022 rental inflation likely in the 10-15 percent range in Tallinn, Tartu

15.01

Skier Kristjan Ilves second in Germany

15.01

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

15.01

Start of new school term sees highest Covid figures since survey began

15.01

Over 100 EDF members decorated for foreign mission service

15.01

Center Party local government leaders appeal to premier over energy crisis

15.01

Environment minister: No one in Estonia knows the price of the green turn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

15.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 17

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

15.01

Covid test results to be combined with those for 'flu, RSV starting Monday

15.01

2022 rental inflation likely in the 10-15 percent range in Tallinn, Tartu

15.01

Thaw brings slippery conditions, surge in ER check-ins Updated

15.01

British Army members finish winter exercise with ice plunge drills

14.01

Tallinn to open energy subsidy applications on Monday

15.01

Health Board: 264 hospitalized patients, 2,220 new cases, 6 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: