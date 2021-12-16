Wiiralt scholarship laureates announced

Minister of Culture Tiit Terik (Center) handed out the Eduard Wiiralt scholarship to four art students in the Kadriorg Art Museum on Wednesday.

The winners are Urmo Teekivi, Anna Tamm, Cärol Ott and Cloe Jancis.

"Every time we give out a Wiiralt scholarship, the life's work of a grandmaster increase. The Wiiralt Scholarship helps young artists who will at some point have the same impact on our souls as Wiiralt had," Terik said.

Urmo Teekivi is a student in the master's degree program in metal art at the University of Gothenburg, who has a dedicated and unique approach to the visual arts, which has been significantly influenced by his years of exposure to setting up and preparing art exhibitions.

Anna Tamm is a bachelor's student at the Gerrit Rietveld Academie in the Netherlands, whose research is reflected in her influential work with visual images. She addresses societal issues in society, using a variety of artistic tools.

Cärol Ott is a master's student of fashion design at the Estonian Academy of Arts, a fashion designer with an original personal style who combines an imaginative and creative approach to clothing with conscious work to preserve and develop local handicraft traditions. The creation combines a skillful combination of materials, which is appropriate in the local cultural space and strong visual is figurative language.

Cloe Jancis is a master's student of the contemporary art curriculum at the Estonian Academy of Arts. The suggestive and unusual treatment of everyday life themes and images is remarkable in her personal work. An artist who has already gained recognition and has a personal style that is clearly developed and has gained international recognition.

The selection committee of the Eduard Wiiralt Scholarship consisted of representatives of art colleges, the Estonian Art Museum, the Estonian Artists 'Union, the Tartu Artists' Union and the Estonian Center for Contemporary Art. The Estonian Art Museum will add a museum gold card to the scholarship. The card is named and entitles its holder to a free lifetime visit to all museums of the Estonian Art Museum.

The scholarships have been paid from royalties received from the use of Wiiralt's work since 2004 and support students' learning and creative activities and self-improvement. The amount of the scholarship is €3,000. The successor to Eduard Wiiralt's royalties is the Ministry of Culture.

The winners of the 2020 Eduard Wiiralt Scholarship were Kaisa Maasik, Tauri Västrik and Anna Mari Liivrand.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

