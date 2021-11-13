Gallery: Exhibition of 2000s Estonian art opens at Kumu

On Friday, the first ever overview exhibition on 2000s Estonian art, "Art in the Comfort Zone? The 2000s in Estonian Art", was opened at the Kumu Art Museum in Kadriorg. The curators of the exhibition are Eha Komissaarov and Triin Tulgiste.

The display is showcasing art in the 2000s, in particular, the works of the Art Museum of Estonia and the Tartu Art Museum, with collections shedding light on less-known works as well. Well-known artists are participating in the exhibition from whom most are still active in the field and who stood out with their ideas at the time.

Artists and groups participating: Avangard, Kaisa Eiche, The Elfriede Jelinek School of English Language, Dénes Farkas, Minna Hint, Villu Jaanisoo, Sandra Jõgeva, Johnson ja Johnson, Edith Karlson, Flo Kasearu, Jass Kaselaan, Alice Kask, Kiwa, Karel Koplimets, Neeme Külm, Marco Laimre, Andres Lõo, Marko Mäetamm, Herkki-Erich Merila, Marge Monko, Eléonore de Montesquiou, Tanja Muravskaja, Singing and Games Society of Female Artists Puhas Rõõm, Kristina Norman, Kaido Ole, Taavi Piibemann, Mark Raidpere, Tõnis Saadoja, Jaanus Samma, Ene-Liis Semper, Arbo Tammiksaar, Toomas Thetloff, Jaan Toomik, Anna-Stina Treumund, Sigrid Viir, Jevgeni Zolotko.

The curators are Eha Komissarov and Triin Tulgiste, designer of the exhibition Kaarel Eelma, graphical designer Jaan Evart, coordinator Tiiu Saadoja. The exhibition runs until October 2022.

