Gallery: Põhjala Factory unveils year-end exhibition

The Põhjala Factory cultural and community center opened its first ever year-end exhibition made by the resident artists at the old rubber factory.

Põhjala Factory opened as a community center in 2018 in the abandoned rubber factory and houses the studios of several Estonian artists, designers and photographers. To decorate the spaces between studios, the center built public exhibition spaces in empty corridors and rooms.

The exhibition was opened on Thursday with works by Mari Männa, Britta Benno, Katrin Piile, Maik Kalberg, Liisi Tani, Margus Tammemäe, Pille Ernesaks, Aliis Sinisalu, Pire Sova, the MA+KE lab group and Kaidi Kaasik put out.

The exhibition will be open for visitors from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until January 3. The Põhjala Factory is located at Marati 5, Kopli.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!