Gallery: Põhjala Factory unveils year-end exhibition

Culture
Open gallery
15 photos
Culture

The Põhjala Factory cultural and community center opened its first ever year-end exhibition made by the resident artists at the old rubber factory.

Põhjala Factory opened as a community center in 2018 in the abandoned rubber factory and houses the studios of several Estonian artists, designers and photographers. To decorate the spaces between studios, the center built public exhibition spaces in empty corridors and rooms.

The exhibition was opened on Thursday with works by Mari Männa, Britta Benno, Katrin Piile, Maik Kalberg, Liisi Tani, Margus Tammemäe, Pille Ernesaks, Aliis Sinisalu, Pire Sova, the MA+KE lab group and Kaidi Kaasik put out.

The exhibition will be open for visitors from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until January 3. The Põhjala Factory is located at Marati 5, Kopli.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

16:48

Unemployment Insurance Fund: Shortage of skilled workforce in Estonia

16:22

Gallery: Põhjala Factory unveils year-end exhibition

15:59

Pandemic uncertainty affecting folk dance groups negatively

15:27

Offensive cyber operations exercise kicks off in Estonia

15:04

New fixed electricity contracts could see prices increasing 100 percent

14:51

Government may ease restrictions on entertainment at nightclubs' request

14:31

Tram acquisition to cost Tallinn €71 million

14:25

Average price of electricity to hit record €469 on Tuesday

14:07

Record low number of first vaccine doses administered last week

13:32

Tallinn to pay all students €50 in study allowance from 2022

12:59

EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: What makes a city smart?

12:35

Põlva Hospital removes all coronavirus wards

12:07

Gallery: A walk around frosty Tallinn at sunrise

11:34

EUobserver: Hungary and Estonia blocking EU tax reform

11:02

Levadia crowned Estonian champs after snowy final match

10:31

Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 301 new cases, 2 deaths

10:11

Child vaccinations causing hesitation among parents

09:45

Two coronavirus samples sent for Omicron variant confirmation

09:19

PPA chief: The state must establish itself if a company starts bullying it

08:51

Lowest overnight temperatures registered in eastern Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: