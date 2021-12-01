Gallery: Stockmann 'Urban Geometry' exhibition opens

Culture
Andrés Gallardo Albajar's “Urban Geometry” exhibition in Stockmann.
Culture

A new exhibition opened in the Stockmann department store in central Tallinn showcases the work of Spanish photographer Andrés Gallardo Albajar, ERR's culture portal reports.

Entitled "Urban Geometry", the collection features photos of Tallinn's cityscape and architecture, and is the latest in a series of 20 cities worldwide, and their landmarks and architecture, which Albajar has already exhibited.

The gallery is located on the 5th floor at Stockmann.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

