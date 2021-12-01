Gallery: Stockmann 'Urban Geometry' exhibition opens

A new exhibition opened in the Stockmann department store in central Tallinn showcases the work of Spanish photographer Andrés Gallardo Albajar, ERR's culture portal reports.

Entitled "Urban Geometry", the collection features photos of Tallinn's cityscape and architecture, and is the latest in a series of 20 cities worldwide, and their landmarks and architecture, which Albajar has already exhibited.

The gallery is located on the 5th floor at Stockmann.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!