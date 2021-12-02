Gallery: Architecture awards works displayed in Tammsaare Park

News
Open gallery
18 photos
News

The gallery of Tammsaare Park in downtown Tallinn displays the best architectural works and objects of the past year.

For the first time, the nominated works have been displayed in an urban space so that people have an immediate opportunity to experience good contemporary architecture.

"It was a surprise that the contest received this many projects. This is a small part of the great architecture that was included part of the nominees, that this is the so-called set, which was left in the turbulent time when the pandemic period began," chairman of the Estonian Association of Interior Architects board Reio Raudsepp said.

Raudsepp added that he is glad that the level is getting better over the years. He also noted that the state and local governments have also started to design good architecture.

The winners of the 2021 Architectural Awards will be announced on February 1 2022.

The exhibition will remain open in Tammsaare Park until January 7 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:50

Kaljulaid: Jüri Ratas and I share a rather similar worldview

18:17

Hiiepuu takes over as Elisa Estonia CEO

17:51

NATO Cyber Coalition hosts participants from 40 countries

17:39

Vaccine insurance debate could begin this year

17:18

Gallery: Architecture awards works displayed in Tammsaare Park

17:07

Consumers looking at sharp and comprehensive food price hike

16:46

Government endorses share capital increase for Tallinn Airport

16:19

Elron tickets to be 10 percent more expensive from new year

15:27

Swedbank Estonia: Electricity prices continue to bring bad news

14:59

Share of online pharmacy sales around 1.5 percent, but growing

14:27

PPA service offices to work 3 days per week in 11 cities

14:04

Minister could apply to annul marriages if participants change sex

13:47

Government: Closing time restrictions will be eased for New Year's Eve

13:32

Ratas to prime minister: Why are ministers ignoring the Riigikogu?

13:11

Government allocates €22.5 million for faster eastern border construction

13:06

Estonia joins Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance

12:45

Estonia's coronavirus risk level drops from high to medium

12:42

Tallinn's budget to exceed €1 billion for first time in history

12:14

November 2021 significantly warmer than Estonian average

11:48

HKScan to increase prices of meat products next year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:05

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

30.11

Gallery: Crowd protests Tallinn cafe forced closure

01.12

Health Board predicts Estonia will reach 'green' risk level by Christmas

11:01

OECD warns Estonia of economic overheating

01.12

Arrivals to Estonia must fill in passenger locator form from December 1

01.12

Suspected large-scale money launderers subject of criminal investigation

30.11

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: