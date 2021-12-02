Gallery: Architecture awards works displayed in Tammsaare Park

The gallery of Tammsaare Park in downtown Tallinn displays the best architectural works and objects of the past year.

For the first time, the nominated works have been displayed in an urban space so that people have an immediate opportunity to experience good contemporary architecture.

"It was a surprise that the contest received this many projects. This is a small part of the great architecture that was included part of the nominees, that this is the so-called set, which was left in the turbulent time when the pandemic period began," chairman of the Estonian Association of Interior Architects board Reio Raudsepp said.

Raudsepp added that he is glad that the level is getting better over the years. He also noted that the state and local governments have also started to design good architecture.

The winners of the 2021 Architectural Awards will be announced on February 1 2022.

The exhibition will remain open in Tammsaare Park until January 7 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!