Gallery: Forest Management Center chooses best nature photos of the year

The best nature photographs were recognized on Thursday's opening of the State Forest Management Center (RMK) nature photo competition Bloodless Hunt exhibition.

As it was done last year, this year's Bloodless Hunt photo competition was held twice. In spring, each photographer captured scenes of nature in the region of their choice. On the penultimate weekend of September, competitors convened to Viljandi County, specifically the areas of the Alam-Pedja nature reserve and Võrtsjärv Lake.

The winning photograph of the Bloodless Hunt competition. Source: Enel Lepik

39 photographers took part in the RMK and Overall organized competition, successfully capturing small and large animals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, insects and spiders.

"There were many great pictures, but the panel had an uncommon consensus in choosing the best picture," said organizer Tiit Hunt. Enel Lepik and her photo of a squirrel jumping between treetops took the top prize.

Hunt said squirrels tend to be seen sitting on branches or climbing up trees, but Lepik's photograph shows one jumping between trees with a pinecone in its mouth. "This dynamic squirrel photo with its additions of a pinecone deserves the Bloodless Hunt championship," the organizer said.

The main "prey" of the Bloodless Hunt was the American mink, but the elusive animal was not captured by any of the photographers.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

