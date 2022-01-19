Return of squirrels noted on Tartu's Toomemägi

News
Photo: ERR
News

People have recently started to notice squirrels on one of Tartu's largest green areas - Toomemägi. Data from nature observation registries shows that there is seemingly a larger number of squirrels in Estonia.

Meeting squirrels on Tartu's Toomemägi seems something of a fairy tale from a long time ago, which is the exact reason for the significant hustle among University of Tartu Museum workers after spotting a few from the museum windows.

"I have not met any in the last ten years. I saw squirrels repeatedly this autumn, even in pairs," acting museum director Jaanika Anderson told ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Tuesday.

"The windows of my office overlook where I think they have their nests. And when I sit in one place calmly, I can see squirrels running around in the trees. I feel like there are more of them now," museum employee Tiiu Kreegipuu added.

Why are squirrels more of a rarity on Toomemägi, you might ask. "Owls can be dangerous to them on Toomemägi, because squirrels like to get into tree cavities where owls also like to spend time in and if they get together, squirrels are inevitably weaker. And there is a decent number of martens in Tartu that can hurt them," said University of Tartu Institute of Ecology and Earth Sciences researcher Marko Mägi.

He said squirrels seem to do well in Estonian cities at the moment, however. "When I have done my own observations and entered them into databases, I can say there are more squirrels in cities. Databases also show that squirrel observation numbers have increased all over Estonia. But this might also be linked to the request made for people to register squirrels in the databases some years ago," Mägi said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:13

Estonian cyber tech hosts platform for annual multi-national exercise

19:10

Eesti Laul semi-final songs' order of appearance revealed

18:31

Students' knowledge in natural sciences worsens

17:59

Weekly: 'Happiest man in Estonia' has no electricity bill to speak of

17:27

Institute of Economic Research: Estonia's economy cooling

16:59

Education ministry to pay local municipalities to close smaller schools

16:33

Tallinn gets over 5,000 energy bill support applications in first two days

16:02

PPA director, deputies get pay-rise for 2022

16:00

Siim Kallas not running for parliament in 2023

15:41

Return of squirrels noted on Tartu's Toomemägi

15:27

Prime minister: Government to allocate €380 million to national defense

15:15

Hotels, restaurants seeking thousands of new employees for summer

15:03

Health Board supports stopping COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people

14:34

Estonia could get a nuclear power plant says prime minister

14:06

Communicable diseases expert supports ending mass PCR testing

13:50

Reform and Center trying to solve energy crisis, no agreement yet reached Updated

13:37

75 booster dose recipients have been hospitalized

13:12

Covid testing process for school children to change

12:42

Central bank: Estonia can hopefully avoid recession

12:17

Global Estonian Report: January 19-26

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10:24

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

18.01

Yle: Russian civilian plane flies mystery route over Finland

17.01

NATO sends Dutch warship to Baltic Sea

10:35

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 3,159 new cases, 3 deaths

08:55

Russian troops in Belarus a new form of coercion says intelligence expert

17.01

Electricity prices to jump by 62 percent on Tuesday

13:37

75 booster dose recipients have been hospitalized

17.01

Gallery: Storm sweeps across Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: