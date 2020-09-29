Matsalu 'Blood free hunt' brings best of Estonian nature snaps ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
A "Blood free hunt" took place in Matsalu National Park over the weekend. The event, which involved "hunting" wild animals in order to photograph them, had been put back from May, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's winning entries will be announced by the end of October.
Last year's winning photo was taken by Ingmar Muusikus, who captured a "laughing" beaver (see below).
There are two ways to get a successful photo - luck or a long wait. Good nature photographers are paragons of patience, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.
Some good photos can also be expected this year. For example, there are several stories hidden in Merje Aru's photo below: A stealthy fox, birds startled into flight and a majestic mute swan in the background.
Ingmar Muusikus on the otherhand has captured the following magnificent portrait of a red squirrel. While it may seem almost as if the photographer had given their subject instructions, in actual fact the snap was the result of the first necessary prerequisite described above, and was spotted, and taken, purely by chance, from a car window.
Argo Ardel captured this snap of a Ural Owl.
Editor: Roberta Vaino
