news

Matsalu 'Blood free hunt' brings best of Estonian nature snaps ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

A "Blood free hunt" took place in Matsalu National Park over the weekend. The event, which involved "hunting" wild animals in order to photograph them, had been put back from May, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's winning entries will be announced by the end of October.

Last year's winning photo was taken by Ingmar Muusikus, who captured a "laughing" beaver (see below).

Ingmar Muusikuse eelmise aasta "Vereta jahi" foto naeratavast koprast. Autor/allikas: Ingmar Muusikus

There are two ways to get a successful photo - luck or a long wait. Good nature photographers are paragons of patience, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Some good photos can also be expected this year. For example, there are several stories hidden in Merje Aru's photo below: A stealthy fox, birds startled into flight and a majestic mute swan in the background.

Merje Aru rebane, kiivitajad ja luik. Autor/allikas: Merje Aru

Ingmar Muusikus on the otherhand has captured the following magnificent portrait of a red squirrel. While it may seem almost as if the photographer had given their subject instructions, in actual fact the snap was the result of the first necessary prerequisite described above, and was spotted, and taken, purely by chance, from a car window.

Ingmar Muusikuse orav. Autor/allikas: Ingmar Muusikus

 

Argo Ardel captured this snap of a Ural Owl.

Argo Ardeli händkakk. Autor/allikas: Argo Ardel

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Government endorses 2021 state budget: Pensions, R&D funding to increase Updated

17:55

Government renews quarantine order until December 31

17:30

Man who ran over two police officers pleads not guilty to attempted murder

17:02

MS Estonia inquiry committee members reject submarine collision claims

16:32

President Kaljulaid talks NATO, e-services with Portugal defense minister

16:15

Health Board: 49 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed Updated

15:56

Gallery: "Ringvaade" hosts to greet viewers from their homes

15:35

Walker snaps photos of lynx in forest

15:11

Matsalu 'Blood free hunt' brings best of Estonian nature snaps

14:51

Central Bank: If COVID-19 regime stays same, GDP to fall 4 percent in 2020

14:35

Opinion: Why on earth are they coming to study here?

14:28

Fiscal Council: Increasing deficit in 2021 not justified

14:10

Former PM: Playing with MS Estonia victims' families pain is irresponsible

13:58

Sportspeople arriving from foreign countries no longer need to quarantine

13:43

Injury forces Kontaveit to pull out of French Open doubles

13:17

Estonia sinking investigation initiator: Sweden has not been honest with us

12:50

Popov and Varblane return to Health Board as medical chiefs

12:39

Kivi: Estonian language research is strongly represented in future plans

12:28

TalTech engineers doubt MS Estonia sank due to submarine collision

12:01

Ministry advisor: New MS Estonia investigation should definitely go ahead

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: