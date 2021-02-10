Gallery: Wild animals sport winter coats, huskies thrive

Monday evening's edition of ETV show "Ozone" took a look at winter coats on some of the wildlife to be found in Estonia's forests.

Many wild animals, both prey and predator, take on winter coats, or in the case of birds, plumage, which naturally are white in color and provide fairly effective camouflage (see gallery).

In the meantime, domesticated husky dogs - while their fur does not change color – flourish in the snow, as "Ozone" also found out when it paid a visit to the Hellerkantri Huskypark in Kehtna, Rapla County.

--

