Spring weather has brought migratory birds back to Estonia

The warm weathers over recent days has made bird migration more active and according to ornithologist Tarvo Valker, white wagtails and storks are expected to arrive in this week.

ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday that greylag and Canadian geese have already set up around Haapsalu bay and according to ornithologist Tarvo Valker, the best places to spot birds are currently in western Estonia.

"Especially around Haapsalu and Matsalu bays. Migratory birds congregate on these coastlines most. Another region to go to are the western islands, especially Saaremaa and Hiiumaa. There are many good places there for bird watching, but this warm will have migratory birds all over Estonia," Valker said.

He added that the best time for bird watching is the early morning hours after the sun rises, which makes birds actively seek out food, also being noisier in the process.

Valker noted that the most active migration is expected from the start of April until about mid-May. "The coming month and a half is actually the time, where people should go into nature, because the changes taking place in nature do not take days, but rather hours," the ornithologist said.

The Estonian Ornithological Society, also known as Birdlife Estonia, will set off for bird watching in Estonian cities, which will also determine the most bird-rich Estonian city. This last happened in 2019, when the western coast Haapsalu was the most active migratory bird spotting city in Estonia.

A white wagtail. Source: ERR

