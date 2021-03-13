Avian flu widespread in northern Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Avian flu affects and infects wild birds and domesticated birds alike. Source: ERR
News

Authorities have detected cases of avian flu in several locations in northern Estonia, Hele-Mai Sammel, deputy director general of the Agriculture and Food Board (Põllumajandus- ja Toiduamet) says.

An recent outbreak in Lääne-Viru County led to a poultry farm having to destroy its entire stock, while since then, instances of avian flu have been found in Harju, Lääne-Viru, Ida-Viru, Lääne and Hiiu counties, BNS reports, predominantly in wild waterfowl rather than captive or domestic birds.

Wild birds can come into contact with poultry and other domestic birds if the latter are kept outdoors in particular, meaning avian flu can vector in that way.

A total of 20 bird carcasses found so far have tested positive for avian flu, but the advent of the spring migratory period brings with it the risk of a greater spread.

Following the outbreak above, a ban has been imposed on the keeping of poultry and other birds outdoors along with the requirement for biosecurity measures to be implemented across Estonia, while the Agriculture and Food Board urges poultry farmers to exercise particular caution in protecting their birds and avoid whatever contact with wild birds.

"It is particularly important to pay attention to biosecurity requirements and make sure that nobody enters the rooms where poultry is kept without changing their footwear, clothing, and washing their hands. Keeping poultry indoors continues to be mandatory to prevent the spread of avian influenza," Hele-Mai Sammel said.

The Agriculture and Food Board and other authorities are working on containing further spread, the board says.

Avian flu symptoms including swelling, a loss of appetite, drowsiness and a drop in egg production. While the virus is not a danger to humans, the stock at the Telo Talu farm was reportedly destroyed.

Outbreaks have been found in Estonia in the past, for instance in 2017.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:32

Avian flu widespread in northern Estonia

17:01

Foreign ministry spokesperson: Estonia-Turkey relations remain strong

16:12

Private media firms: State aid needed or some local papers face bankruptcy

15:12

Prime Minister: We will continue to raise Ukraine issue at UNSC

14:02

Tallinn ambulance boss: Raised alert level will lead to reduced quality

13:38

SDE chair: We don't rule out voting for Ratas as next Riigikogu speaker

13:18

Gallery: 32-year-old bat found in Estonia

12:41

Football league launches investigation into sexual abuse allegations

11:32

Health Board: 1,586 new COVD-19 cases in past 24 hours, 15 deaths

10:58

AK: SDE likely to vote against Martin Helme as deputy speaker

10:23

Minister: Number of states condemning Russia over Crimea at record level

09:35

Daily: Estonia has highest seven-day COVID-19 rate globally

12.03

Lux Express culls 25 percent of its routes due to restrictions

12.03

AK: Shuttered stores awaiting rental relief

12.03

Finnish state energy group Fortum in €800 million sale of Baltic businesses

12.03

Ülle Matt: How to close the gender wage gap in companies?

12.03

Tax and Customs Board offices to close until May

12.03

Plan to vaccinate government, Riigikogu members against coronavirus agreed

12.03

Ratas and Reinsalu: Another emergency situation is needed

12.03

Merilin Pärli: Handicraft state that does not offer tailored e-solutions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: