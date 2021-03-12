Minister: Priority visas should be issued to Ukrainian seasonal workers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonian strawberries on sale at Balti Jaam Market in Tallinn in summer 2020. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Rural Affairs Urmas Kruuse (Reform) wants visas to be issued to Ukrainians coming to work in the Estonian agriculture sector as a matter of priority.

Kruuse said the agricultural sector still needs to hire workers from abroad even though the majority of positions can be filled by Estonian workers. "Experience from last year shows that it is difficult to find the necessary seasonal labor in our own country, and this brought with it significant economic losses," he said.

Kruuse said, in recent years, the food industry, horticultural, dairy and pig farming sectors have developed a network of employees which includes Ukrainians who work seasonally in Estonia.

"In the pandemic, travel became more difficult. I have received feedback from the agricultural sector that visa queues have become longer, transit countries change the rules suddenly and transport connections are disrupted. This poses a serious threat to Estonian horticultural production," he said.

Kruuse said farmers and companies will suffer economic damage if workers cannot be found and, additionally, Estonian consumers will suffer as there will be a shortage of fresh food.

"I suggest considering the possibility of issuing visas to Ukrainian citizens working in the agricultural sector as a matter of priority, he said.

He said farmers are taking coronavirus restrictions very seriously and have said they will create safe working conditions to stop the spread of the virus.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

Ülle Matt: How to close the gender wage gap in companies?

16:26

Tax and Customs Board offices to close until May

16:12

Plan to vaccinate government, Riigikogu members against coronavirus agreed

16:04

Ratas and Reinsalu: Another emergency situation is needed

15:43

Merilin Pärli: Handicraft state that does not offer tailored e-solutions

15:15

Lithuanian railway operator to use Estonian company's ticketing system

14:56

Coronavirus outbreak at care home with unvaccinated staff

14:24

Lanno: Emergency situation would not add anything practical

13:42

Royal Navy vessels join Baltic counterparts in large-scale JEF operation

12:57

Coronavirus vaccine confirmation not always enough for reservation

12:30

Minister: Priority visas should be issued to Ukrainian seasonal workers

12:03

Record number of young men and women enter conscript service in Estonia

11:35

Rail Baltica EU funding dispute reaches resolution

11:09

Real estate market remains growing despite spread of coronavirus

10:51

Health Board: 1,358 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:36

Finland willing to offer coronavirus assistance to Estonia

10:09

Toomas Hendrik Ilves delivering digital democracy public video lectures

09:37

Statistics: Number of job vacancies remains under 9,000

09:02

KredEx in major procedural shake-up ahead of new €180 million loan package

08:41

Expert: Coronavirus crisis has led to excess mortality

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: