Gallery: 'Osoon' captures northern lights in the Hiiumaa sky

ETV's nature program "Osoon" will travel to Hiiumaa on Monday to take in views of the aurora borealis and investigate migratory birds and the avian flu.

The aurora borealis is an amazing natural phenomenon with people willing to travel far toward the North Pole to have a view of the light show.

The northern lights are occasionally visible in Estonia as well - if you are in the right place at the right time. While the light show might not be as powerful here as it is on the North Pole, it is still a sight to behold.

"Osoon" went looking for aurora borealis on the northern coast of Hiiumaa.

In addition to the northern lights, "Osoon" also took a look at a few birds. The spring migration period is always something to keep an eye out on as heralds of spring begin to return to Estonia, but there are some dangers to the phenomenon, including the avian flu. The disease is a dangerous influenza virus that brings along a wave of disease and a large mortality rate. How does the flu spread to domestic birds and how dangerous is it to people?

"Osoon" will look into the natural sky light shows and the avian flu on Monday at 8.30 p.m. on ETV.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

