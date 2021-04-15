Gallery: Langevoja Waterfall in full flow

Sine the winter in Estonia saw a thick coat of snow, nature enthusiasts have been able to enjoy several natural phenomena this spring made attractive by the melting snow.

One of the attractions is located in Sillamäe, just a kilometer off the Tallinn-Narva highway. Langevoja Waterfall is on one of Sõtke River's tributaries, flowing through a 10 m wide and 20 m deep canyon. The tributary river flows to one of the three reservoirs on Sõtke River.

The Langevoja cascade is made up of two drops, the first one being 1.5 m in height, the lower one drops down 4 m.

The waterfall has been a protected area since 1959, there is also a State Forest Management Center (RMK) campfire site in the area, along with observation platforms and an information board.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

