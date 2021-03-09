Gallery: Wind blows piles of sea ice ashore in Lääne County

Piles of sea ice have formed on the beach at Kiideva in Lääne County which has attracted visitors from far and wide in recent days.

ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported some of the piles are close to 3 meters high on Monday.

Tarvo Valker, a nature guide who visited the attraction with his family, said the strong winds forced the ice onto the beach.

"Last week's storms have definitely helped to create such icebergs here. As it is constantly cold now, they can be explored here for some time to come," Valker said.

He said in previous years the structures have formed in other places along the coast.

--

