Gallery: Waters at two Ratva 'witches' wells' at record heights

Ida-Viru County has been hit with heavy rain recently, which has increased the level of water sprouting out of the Ratva underground waterwork springs to record heights.

Recent rain has caused the fountains at Ratva, Ida-Viru County, to reach two meters in height.

The underground fountains were opened in the spring of 2019 as a cooperation project of Eesti Energia and Alutaguse municipality. The fountains are in principle a memorial to the Viru Mine, which was closed in 2013 and the goal is to restore the natural balance after the mine's closure.

The two "witches' wells" bring up the water which gathers in the old mining shafts under Ratva village and ejects it. Without the underground tubes, the excess water would flood local fields and forests in the spring.

