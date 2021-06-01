Hollywood star wants photos of Estonia

Culture
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Culture

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is appealing for photos of and from Estonia, for part of a movie short project he is involved in.

Gordon-Levitt ("10 Things I Hate About You", "The Dark Knight Rises", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi") posted on his social media page Sunday that this was: "Last call, Estonia. I'm still looking for a couple photos of Estonia for a new project."

The actor, 40, is also searching for content from several other countries, including Bulgaria and Mexico, ERR's Menu portal reports, for a planned short entitled "Around the World".

As well as photos, which can be uploaded here, audio files are also welcome, and can be uploaded here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

16:22

East Tallinn Central Hospital resumes all scheduled treatments

16:18

Russian team inspecting Estonian military terrain under OCSE agreement

15:48

Court quashes former government adviser prohibition on movement

15:43

Tõnis Saarts: Unlikely tax debate and the burden of path dependence

15:11

Bill aligning prosecutor data collection with EU law passes first reading

14:50

Government lifts cap for public events if covid safety rules are followed

14:41

Hollywood star wants photos of Estonia

14:34

Mask requirement ends on Wednesday Updated

14:14

Child welfare union criticizes government's hobby education funding cuts

13:41

President to hand out state decorations on Friday

13:12

Spring Storm gives Defense League first taste of artillery

12:44

Weekly: Brown bear caught on camera marking territory

12:11

EU launches digital green certificate Tuesday

11:45

Lutsar: Wearing masks in school should be recommended

11:18

Jüri Ratas says no intention of running for president

11:18

Isamaa MP fined undisclosed sum for ignoring COVID-19 requirements

10:52

Tallink hopes to resume Tallinn-Stockholm connection in mid-July

10:45

Health Board: 131 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

10:24

€12.9 million draft supplementary budget submitted to Tartu City Council

09:53

Free Estonian language summer course registration opens on June 3

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: