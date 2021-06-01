Hollywood star wants photos of Estonia

Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is appealing for photos of and from Estonia, for part of a movie short project he is involved in.

Gordon-Levitt ("10 Things I Hate About You", "The Dark Knight Rises", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi") posted on his social media page Sunday that this was: "Last call, Estonia. I'm still looking for a couple photos of Estonia for a new project."

The actor, 40, is also searching for content from several other countries, including Bulgaria and Mexico, ERR's Menu portal reports, for a planned short entitled "Around the World".

As well as photos, which can be uploaded here, audio files are also welcome, and can be uploaded here.

