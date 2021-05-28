Gallery: Photo exhibition of noted literary figures opens in Tallinn park

'HeadRead', an exhibition of the work of photographer Dmitri Kotjuh, is now open in Tammsaare Park, central Tallinn, where a selection of portraits of past guests at the literary festival of the same name can be seen, including Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood, British author A. S. Byatt and Georgian-Russian writer of historical and detective fiction Boris Akunin.

Dmitri Kotjuh has been photographing writers who have appeared at the HeadRead literary festival for seven years now.

Mini-tours of the exhibition take place on Sunday, May 30, guided by festival organizers.

Three sessions in total start each hour, on the hour, from 4 p.m., culminating with poet Igor Kotjuh, Dmitri's brother, at 6 p.m. Those interested can join by pre-registering here.

The exhibition is curated by Mari Rebane (HeadRead), and designed and executed by Ülar Linnuste (Joon Stuudio). The exhibition will remain open until June 10.

The HeadRead literary festival takes place from May 28-30 at various locations in the Old Town, central Tallinn and North Tallinn.

HeadRead is a play on words in both English and Estonian simultaneously; in Estonian the words mean "good rows".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!