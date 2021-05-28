Gallery: Photo exhibition of noted literary figures opens in Tallinn park

News
Dmitri Kotjuh's exhibition
Open gallery
6 photos
News

'HeadRead', an exhibition of the work of photographer Dmitri Kotjuh, is now open in Tammsaare Park, central Tallinn, where a selection of portraits of past guests at the literary festival of the same name can be seen, including Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood, British author A. S. Byatt and Georgian-Russian writer of historical and detective fiction Boris Akunin.

Dmitri Kotjuh has been photographing writers who have appeared at the HeadRead literary festival for seven years now.

Mini-tours of the exhibition take place on Sunday, May 30, guided by festival organizers.

Three sessions in total start each hour, on the hour, from 4 p.m., culminating with poet Igor Kotjuh, Dmitri's brother, at 6 p.m. Those interested can join by pre-registering here.

The exhibition is curated by Mari Rebane (HeadRead), and designed and executed by Ülar Linnuste (Joon Stuudio). The exhibition will remain open until June 10.

The HeadRead literary festival takes place from May 28-30 at various locations in the Old Town, central Tallinn and North Tallinn.

HeadRead is a play on words in both English and Estonian simultaneously; in Estonian the words mean "good rows".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

28.05

Government greenlights school graduation ceremonies

28.05

Gallery: Photo exhibition of noted literary figures opens in Tallinn park

28.05

'Smartovkas' most energy-efficient reconstructed buildings in Estonia

28.05

Vaccination times to be added daily rather than weekly

28.05

Government creates anti-Semitism workgroup

28.05

Tallinn public transport corruption case to go to court next month

28.05

80 percent of health care employees now vaccinated

28.05

Baltics planning to revive 'travel bubble'

28.05

Belarusian cyclists not taking part in Tour of Estonia race

28.05

EDF commander: Cuts won't involve coastal defense development

28.05

Bank of Estonia: Salaries growing due to redundancies in low-wage sectors

28.05

Victory Day parade decision will be made next week

28.05

Gallery: Spring Storm ongoing despite reservist participation restrictions

28.05

Court acquits ex-minister Marti Kuusik of domestic violence charges Updated

28.05

President issues apology to former minister cleared of domestic violence

28.05

Tiit Haagma, bass player with legendary Estonian band Ruja, dies

28.05

Ambassador: Belarus 'a threat to international peace and security'

28.05

Government supports abolition of home loan interest tax exemption

28.05

Reform Party deputy chairman on state's overspending

28.05

Heath Board: 140 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: