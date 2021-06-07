Gallery: 101 pictures of cows displayed on Lääne County village wall

Culture
The mural
Open gallery
14 photos
Culture

An exhibition called "101" was opened at Soolu village in Lääne County on Friday. An old kolkhoz barn wall was decorated with a 29 m long and 3 m high mural that shows 101 pictures of cows captured by regional daily Lääne Elu journalist Urmas Lauri.

Lauri began capturing images of cows after Pärnu city council member Heldur Paulson (EKRE) criticized an abstract painting by Dutch artist Theo van Doesburg (1883 - 1931) called "De Koe" ("The Cow") last year by asking: "Where is the cow in this picture?"

Lauri posted his cow pictures on his social media profile where the residents of Soolu village noticed them, which eventually led to the cows being put on a mural designed by Indrek Aija.

Van Doesburg's painting is shown below.

"The Cow". Source: Wiki commons

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Helen Wright

Related

global estonians

spring recommendations

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

18:52

Study: Alcohol consumption, related deaths in 2020 up from prior year

18:27

Retro festival We Love The 90s to take place in July, Scooter to headline

18:01

Law experts: State should finance academic law education in one university

17:45

Ambassador to Finland: Labor migration situation wrong, unfair and tragic

17:34

Committee approves bill to terminate tax exemption for home loan interest

17:08

Conductor Tõnu Kaljuste to receive first Eri Klas scholarship

16:43

Estonian Alcohol and Soft Drinks Industry museum opens

16:15

Social ministry: Finns have not given us signal when migration could resume

15:51

Spring Storm concludes with live-fire exercise, final battle

15:24

Gallery: 101 pictures of cows displayed on Lääne County village wall

15:01

SDE select mayor of Tartu candidate

14:35

Estonia to apply for exemption to establish income tax minimum

14:07

Eesti Energia claims Elering biased in wind farm vision

13:40

Finland and Estonia planning joint air traffic control system

13:15

30th independence restoration anniversary to end with night song festival

13:11

Large number of people made unemployed during crisis still without work

12:35

Over 53,000 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

12:01

Innovative safety system installed at Veerenni railroad crossing

11:35

Paide mayor will probably not continue in role after local elections

11:14

Sea taxi starts trips between Seaplane Habor, Aegna and Pirita

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: