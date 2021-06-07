Gallery: 101 pictures of cows displayed on Lääne County village wall

An exhibition called "101" was opened at Soolu village in Lääne County on Friday. An old kolkhoz barn wall was decorated with a 29 m long and 3 m high mural that shows 101 pictures of cows captured by regional daily Lääne Elu journalist Urmas Lauri.

Lauri began capturing images of cows after Pärnu city council member Heldur Paulson (EKRE) criticized an abstract painting by Dutch artist Theo van Doesburg (1883 - 1931) called "De Koe" ("The Cow") last year by asking: "Where is the cow in this picture?"

Lauri posted his cow pictures on his social media profile where the residents of Soolu village noticed them, which eventually led to the cows being put on a mural designed by Indrek Aija.

Van Doesburg's painting is shown below.

"The Cow". Source: Wiki commons

