Estonian films postpone premiers until summer

Estonian filmmakers have postponed the premieres of films several times due to the restrictions, now, two premieres have moved to the summer: Priit Pääsuke's film "Öölapsed" was postponed to July, Rasmus Merivoo's "Kratt" to August.

Comedy "Öölapsed" distributor Katre Valgma told ERR they decided to postpone the film's premiere to summer due to the coronavirus. "The film was actually finished at the end of 2020 and is waiting for the virus to recede and the cinemas to open," she said.

"Considering it is not known yet whether it is possible to open cinemas in May, we chose the next possible month which is July because the months fit with the topics that are covered," Valgma said and emphasized that even though the spread of the virus has mixed up the plans of the entire cinema world, they are still positively minded about the film premiering.

Tõnu Hiielaid, the producer of the film "Kratt", explained that although Estonian films are generally not produced in cinemas in the summer, it is a sweet time for Hollywood blockbusters and they decided to break the current tradition.

"Preference for other seasons is a purely Estonian film tradition," he said, adding the team wants to help attract people back to the cinema.

Hiielaid said that "Kratt" will screen at festivals soon. "Next up is our own Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival in June and the Asian premiere at the Bucheon International Fantasy Film Festival in June and July."

The film focus on a group of children sent to stay in the country with their grandmother to experience the childhood of the old days. There, however, the children craft a mythical Estonian creature called Kratt which triggers an unexpected chain of events. The film premiered in November 2020 at Just Film.

