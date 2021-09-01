Finland and Estonia create network of hiking areas

The State Forest Management Center (RMK) and the corresponding organization in Finland, Metsähallitus, have established a network of hiking with the purpose of promoting Finnish-Estonian hiking, outdoor activities, and tourism based on hiking areas.

The hiking area network includes eight areas, Aegviidu-Kõrvemaa, Kiidjärve-Kooraste, Nõva, and Räpinä-Värska in Estonia and Ruunaa, Kylmäluoma, Oulujärvi, and Evo in Finland.

Hiking areas in Finland and Estonia are very similar. They can be utilised for outdoor activities, excursions, and trips in a versatile manner, as well as for forestry, hunting, and fishing, a joint press release reads.

All sites have extensive hiking services with marked routes, campfire sites, and dry toilets. All sites selected for the network are nature tourism destinations which appeal to visitors in their own charming way.

"The possibilities offered by RMK for nature activities are highly appreciated among Estonians. Our hiking and nature conservation areas have as many as 2.9 million visitors a year," RMK director Aigar Kallas said.

"The current cooperation project with Finnish colleagues gives Estonians an excellent opportunity to explore Finnish hiking areas, and we believe that our extensive network of hiking areas offers our Finnish visitors exciting new hiking destinations in Estonian nature," Kallas added.

Juha Niemelä, director of Metsähallitus, said nature tourism has been in an upward trend during the coronavirus pandemic. "And after the pandemic, local tourism will be an interesting option alongside long-distance tourism. Finnish hiking areas are already attractive for Estonians, who value our fishing and hunting opportunities in particular," Niemelä added.

The network and further information is available on RMK's site.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!