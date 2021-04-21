Spring forest planting starts in Ida-Viru County

Alutaguse forest. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Spring afforestation has started in Ida-Viru County. In total, eight million trees will be planted in northeast Estonia, a third of these in Ida-Viru County.

The planting machines will carry the bulk of the high-quality work, and will plant the seedlings properly into the soil. However, most of the trees will be planted by hand, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Tuesday.

Pines and spruces are the most-planted variants in Ida-Viru County. Regarding the harvest sites which are inaccessible to machinery, seedlings are to be taken by helicopter. In Ida-Viru County, it's often the only and cheapest solution.

"Since we are currently bringing them to the sites that were harvested in winter, it is only possible to plant these on a thawed-out plot of ground," Ilmar Paal, forestry manager of State Forest Management Center's (RMK) northeast region, told AK.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

