International project 'Urban Eco Islands' successfully completed in Aegna


At the end of March, the EU project "Urban Eco Islands" was officially completed on the island of Aegna, which developed a number of environmentally friendly solutions.

The international project lasted for two years, from April 2019 to March 2021, and developed sustainable tourism solutions and infrastructure on the islands of Aegna and Vasikkasaari, Finland.

A new administrative map has been drawn up for Aegna, integrating the island's hiking trails and military heritage sites. The map is installed in four places on the island, and it, as well as the e-magazine introducing the island, can be found on the updated website www.tallinn.ee/aegna/.

In addition, a handbook was created by Tallinn Centre Government and the Stockholm Environmental Institute, which provides an overview of the possibilities of developing peri-urban eco islands with the help of smart solutions.

The project allows the natural environment of two popular holiday islands - Aegna and Vasikkasaari - to be preserved even if the number of tourists increases. The total budget of the project was a little over €1 million, of which the share of the city of Tallinn was €215,000.

Summarizing the results of the project Monika Haukanõmm, head of the City Centre Government, said the project was successful: "Aegna has been one of the hidden pearls of the city centre, which is worth discovering, especially this coming summer, when it might be difficult to visit farther destinations for travel and leisure."

The project was co-financed by the INTERREG Central Baltic Program and the city of Tallinn was represented by the City Centre Government, in whose jurisdiction Aegna is located.

Aegna Island in the Bay of Tallinn. Source: Google maps



Editor: Helen Wright



