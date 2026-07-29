1790 naval battle of Tallinn monument to be relocated to Aegna Island

The City of Tallinn has begun relocating two monuments located in the city center in connection with the completion of the extension of Tallinn Secondary School of Science (Tallinna Reaalkool).

The memorial "Anchor and Cannon," which is located between the school and the Südalinna Library, will be moved to Aegna Island after conservation in 2027. The statue commemorates the 1790 naval battle of Tallinn.

The monument to writer, educator and long-time teacher and deputy head of Tallinn Secondary School of Science Ernst Peterson-Särgava (1868-1958), currently located across the road between the Museum of the Bank of Estonia and the Solaris shopping center, will take its place.

After the school extension is completed, a knowledge square connecting the school and the library will be created at the same location. The statue will be installed by the beginning of the new school year.

The monument commemorating the 1790 naval battle of Tallinn will be relocated to Aegna island in 2027 after restoration, Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Peterson-Särgava, whom students also knew by the nickname "Habe" ("Beard"), worked at the school for decades, and the city believes that his memorial is more directly connected with the educational space being created.

The Tallinn naval battle memorial consists of the anchor and cannon of the Swedish warship Riksens Ständer, which took part in the battle fought in Tallinn Bay in 1790 and sank near Aegna.

They were raised from the sea at the end of the 19th century and placed near the building of the former Russian Club, where the Südalinna Library stands today, as a memorial to the naval battle.

Aegna is located in the Bay of Tallinn, around 30 minutes journey from the capital by boat.

The monument to writer, educator and long-time teacher and deputy head of Tallinn Secondary School of Science Ernst Peterson-Särgava (1868-1958). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

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