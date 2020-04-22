ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
ERR opens new Jupiter streaming platform

News
ERR
Jupiter.err.ee
Jupiter.err.ee Source: ERR
News

On Wednesday, Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) opened its new on demand video and audio service Jupiter, which is accessible online at jupiter.err.ee.

Jupiter is the new free web channel of ERR that bundles together the best content ERR has to offer. Series, shows, movies, documentaries and audio content ranging from concerts to radio plays can be found on the site.

Jupiter's content is updated weekly with new programs, shows, movies, documentaries or short series. Single broadcasts and complete seasons of series, some of which will premiere in Estonian on Jupiter, will be added. At the same time, Jupiter offers delayed viewing of programs currently on air.

"Jupiter can be viewed abroad, but some of the content, e.g., some international series or movies, have geoblocking limitations. These types of materials can be viewed outside of Estonia by registered users. In order to view this content, one has to be resident of Estonia and user of ERR/Jupiter," Communications Manager of ERR Pille-Mai Helemäe told ERR News.

She added that some shows have the option of Estonian subtitles. "Weekly programmes on ETV that are currently provided with Estonian subtitles are the following: "Osoon", "Õnne 13", "Pealtnägija", "Prillitoos", "Hommik Anuga" and "Plekktrumm"," Helemäe said.

"While current TV portals follow the logic of schedule, Jupiter picks out the best pieces and organizes the content based on topics and formats. The main bonus is that content from different programmes can be viewed and used on one platform. Not to mention the user-friendly functionality that allows to not only watch single episodes but complete seasons of a program," Helemäe added.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

